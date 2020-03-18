Tendeka in New Contract in Malaysia

Tendeka has secured a four-year contract to supply its zonal isolation technologies across unnamed operator’s Malaysian assets.

The contract was awarded through Tendeka’s partner in the region, Dialog Systems (DSSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dialog Group, one of Malaysia’s technical service providers in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

This is the third time Tendeka has won this contract, which first started in 2013. This latest extension, worth more than USD 1 million, will see the company carry out the work until 2023.

Keith Parrott, Tendeka’s South East Asia Area Manager, said: “We are proud to have secured this contract for a further four years, which is recognition of both our team and the technology.

“Our zonal isolation swellable and mechanical packer technologies are designed to prevent fluid communication between individual reservoir sections. These sustainable solutions are recognized around the world to help reduce costs and extend the life of wells.”

