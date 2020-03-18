Walker Subsea Engineering Names New Principal Engineer

Walker Subsea Engineering has appointed Andrew Gething as its new principal engineer.

Andrew joined the team in the March, 2020 to support the business through its next phase of growth and development.

He brings with him a strong track record in the design and delivery of complex engineering projects, including deck equipment for ships in the offshore wind, telecoms and oil & gas sectors.

Andrew Gething, principal engineer, said: “I’m excited to be joining the Walker Subsea Engineering team and proud to be part of an organisation with such a focus on innovation and technical expertise. Further to the solid growth at Walker Subsea Engineering over the last few years, and with my engineering background, we will be able to continue growth in current markets, as well as reach out to new clients.”

“Everyone at Walker Subsea Engineering is excited with the news of Andrew’s appointment. We will offer the usual warm welcome offered to any new starter and look forward to taking on bigger and more complex challenges,” added Vahid Walker, technical director.