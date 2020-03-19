Apply CFO to Join AKVA Group

Norwegian equipment provider for aquaculture industry AKVA Group has appointed Ronny Meinkøhn as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Meinkøhn comes from the position as CFO in Apply AS, which he has had since 2015.

He will take up the position as CFO of AKVA group no later than October 1, 2020.

The Group controller, Andreas Pierre Hatjoullis will continue to serve as acting CFO, until Meinkøhn joins the company.

Akva Group also welcomed Knut Nesse as its new CEO in December last year to succeed Hallvard Muri, who after three years resigned from his position.

