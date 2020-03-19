Hengtong Delivers First Cable for ZPC Refinery Project

Chinese power and fiber optic cable manufacturer Hengtong has completed the delivery test of the first submarine cable for the Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical (ZPC) refining and chemical integration project at the Zhoushan Green Petrochemical Base.

The cables should provide reliable power for the construction of the project.

The ZPC project is expected to generate an annual oil refining capacity of 40 million tons and is the largest refining and chemical project in China, with a total investment of 173 billion yuan ($24.6 billion).

The 220kV ultra-high voltage submarine cable delivered by Hengtong adopts advanced armored manufacturing technology.

The section of the submarine cable reaches 1600mm², which can, according to Hengtong, improve the carrying capacity of the cable and meet the power operation demand of the project, and also meet the requirements of large topographic fluctuation and complex laying environment in the sea area where the project is built.

Hengtong said it will complete the delivery of the remaining two submarine cables for the project in April, ensuring that the second phase project is completed and put into operation on time.