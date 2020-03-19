Lankhorst Mooring Lines for Liza Unity FPSO

Lankhorst Offshore has secured a contract by SBM Offshore to supply the deepwater mooring lines for the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) for ExxonMobil’s Liza field offshore Guyana.

This follows the deployment of Lankhorst mooring lines for the Liza Destiny FPSO mooring system also in the Liza field.

The Liza Unity FPSO will be spread moored at a water depth of 1600 meters with 20 Cabral 512 deepwater mooring lines with a minimum breaking strength of 12,300 kN.

Each mooring line measures 2,320 meters in length, totaling 46,400 meters.

The ABS class approved Cabral 512 rope construction features a specially designed filter, preventing ingress of sand while the mooring lines are pre-laid on the seabed ahead of the Liza Unity FPSO arriving on station, the company explained.

The Liza Unity is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward FPSO design. For these two Liza FPSOs, Lankhorst Offshore has developed a ‘standardised’ deepwater mooring model to reduce lead times.

The Liza Unity mooring lines will reuse the 16 shipping reels returned from the Liza Destiny mooring.

“We fully support SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward FPSO design approach. By introducing a standardized manufacturing model combined with reusable shipping reels, we too are playing our part in reducing the capital costs of deepwater mooring and increasing sustainability,” said Neil Schulz, sales director Lankhorst Offshore.

The Cabral 512 ropes will be manufactured at Lankhorst Offshore’s factory, dedicated to the production of offshore mooring systems, in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.