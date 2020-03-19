Lankhorst Mooring Lines for Liza Unity FPSO

Lankhorst Offshore has secured a contract by SBM Offshore to supply the deepwater mooring lines for the Liza Unity Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) for ExxonMobil’s Liza field offshore Guyana.

This follows the deployment of Lankhorst mooring lines for the Liza Destiny FPSO mooring system also in the Liza field.

The Liza Unity FPSO will be spread moored at a water depth of 1600 meters with 20 Cabral 512 deepwater mooring lines with a minimum breaking strength of 12,300 kN.

Each mooring line measures 2,320 meters in length, totaling 46,400 meters.

The ABS class approved Cabral 512 rope construction features a specially designed filter, preventing ingress of sand while the mooring lines are pre-laid on the seabed ahead of the Liza Unity FPSO arriving on station, the company explained.

The Liza Unity is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward FPSO design. For these two Liza FPSOs, Lankhorst Offshore has developed a ‘standardised’ deepwater mooring model to reduce lead times.

The Liza Unity mooring lines will reuse the 16 shipping reels returned from the Liza Destiny mooring.

“We fully support SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward FPSO design approach. By introducing a standardized manufacturing model combined with reusable shipping reels, we too are playing our part in reducing the capital costs of deepwater mooring and increasing sustainability,” said Neil Schulz, sales director Lankhorst Offshore.

The Cabral 512 ropes will be manufactured at Lankhorst Offshore’s factory, dedicated to the production of offshore mooring systems, in Viana do Castelo, Portugal.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

ExxonMobil in New Discovery on Stabroek Block in Guyana

ExxonMobil has increased its estimated recoverable resource base in Guyana to more than 8 billion oil equivalent ...

read more →

InterMoor Kicks Off FPSO Chain Inspection Works Off Brazil

InterMoor has started working on a chain inspection job offshore Brazil, in partnership with 3 other Acteon Group ...

read more →

InterMoor Delivers FPSO Mooring Project Off West Africa

InterMoor has recently wrapped up FPSO mooring installation project offshore West Africa. Acteon’s mooring ...

read more →

Unity Delivers North Sea P&A Pressure Testing for Petrofac

Aberdeen-based well integrity player Unity has completed a preparatory plugging and abandonment project in ...

read more →

ExxonMobil in 15th Discovery on Stabroek Block Off Guyana

ExxonMobil has made an oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 well southeast of the Liza field, marking the ...

read more →

ExxonMobil Starts Liza Oil Production Off Guyana

ExxonMobil has started oil production from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule. Production from the ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Shawcor Inks LoI with Saipem for Payara Project

Shawcor’s pipe coating division has entered into a letter of intent with Saipem for the proposed Payara ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service Bags New Work in Brazil

Maersk Supply Service has secured a contract to provide an integrated mooring lines life extension solution for ...

read more →

Lankhorst Offshore Achieves Rope Production Milestone

Lankhorst Offshore has reached a milestone with over 2,000,000 meters of mooring lines produced over the past 10 ...

read more →

New Discovery for ExxonMobil in Stabroek Block

ExxonMobil has made an oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at the Tripletail-1 well in the Turbot ...

read more →

SBM Confirms FPSO Contract Award for Liza Project

SBM Offshore has confirmed a contract awards from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), an ...

read more →

Flintstone Supplies Mooring for Tullow FPSO in Ghana

Flintstone Technology has delivered an in-line tensioning and pull through connection mooring system for MODEC in ...

read more →

ExxonMobil Gets Government Nod for Liza Phase 2 Off Guyana

ExxonMobil has received government and regulatory approvals and funded the Liza Phase 2 development offshore ...

read more →

Lankhorst Supplies Mooring Lines for Karish and Tanin FPSO

Lankhorst Offshore has been awarded a contract by TechnipFMC to supply the mooring lines for the Energean Power ...

read more →

New Discovery for ExxonMobil on Stabroek Block

ExxonMobil has made a new oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Yellowtail-1 well, marking the 13th discovery on the ...

read more →