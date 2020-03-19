Technical Toolboxes Gets New Engineering Performance Advisor

Houston-based desktop and cloud-based pipeline engineering software provider Technical Toolboxes has appointed Joseph Ladner as engineering performance advisor.

Ladner will work alongside the sales and services teams in Houston on all aspects of technical support, lead generation and account growth.

He joins Technical Toolboxes from Alliantgroup, where he served as a senior associate team lead & engineering consultant, and previously worked for Halliburton Energy Services as a field engineer.

Drew Lafleur, chief executive officer, Technical Toolboxes, said, “Joseph has a broad background in oil and gas, consulting, project engineering, business development and project management. His combined expertise in engineering, data analysis, revenue generation and sales will prove to be a valuable asset to our sales and service teams. We welcome him aboard.”

Ladner commented, “I look forward to helping clients solve their industry problems with Technical Toolboxes’ technologically and scientifically advanced software products – supporting users to make more efficient and accurate decisions to ensure pipeline safety and asset integrity.”

