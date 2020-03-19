Tracerco Wins Subsea Pipeline Inspection Project in GoM

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey, has recently been awarded a deep-water subsea inspection project by an undisclosed operator to assess the integrity of a new pipelay in the Gulf of Mexico.

The operator will deploy Tracerco’s subsea CT scanner Discovery to obtain critical baseline integrity data on the new pipeline system.

Via the use of corrosion modelling, multiple inspection locations will be identified by the operator along the pipe. Discovery will then be deployed to scan each pre-defined inspection area to obtain critical baseline data and identify and characterise any potential metal loss anomalies, defects or general wall loss, Tracerco explains.

After the initial inspection campaign, Discovery will be deployed annually to reinspect the new pipeline system to measure corrosion growth rates and identify any potential integrity concerns.