Tracerco Wins Subsea Pipeline Inspection Project in GoM

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey, has recently been awarded a deep-water subsea inspection project by an undisclosed operator to assess the integrity of a new pipelay in the Gulf of Mexico.

The operator will deploy Tracerco’s subsea CT scanner Discovery to obtain critical baseline integrity data on the new pipeline system.

Via the use of corrosion modelling, multiple inspection locations will be identified by the operator along the pipe. Discovery will then be deployed to scan each pre-defined inspection area to obtain critical baseline data and identify and characterise any potential metal loss anomalies, defects or general wall loss, Tracerco explains.

After the initial inspection campaign, Discovery will be deployed annually to reinspect the new pipeline system to measure corrosion growth rates and identify any potential integrity concerns.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Tracerco Takes Coronavirus Precautionary Steps

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey, has taken precautionary steps to ensure minimal disruption and business ...

read more →

Allseas Wins Europipe II Branch Work

Switzerland-based Allseas has been awarded a contract by Danish transmission system operator Energinet for the ...

read more →

ROVOP Boosts Offering with In-House Inspection Services

Subsea robotics specialist ROVOP has added full in-house inspection to portfolio of its underwater technologies ...

read more →

Boskalis Wins €85M in Contracts

Boskalis has been awarded two offshore contracts with a combined value of approximately €85 million. For a new ...

read more →

Balticconnector Pipeline Ready for Use

The Balticconnector pipeline has completed the final phase of commissioning when the offshore pipeline was filled ...

read more →

Tracerco Nets Seven New Subsea Inspection Projects

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey, has secured seven subsea inspection projects to provide critical flow assurance ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (August 19 – ...

read more →

Swire Seabed Wraps Up Equinor Unmanned Pipeline Inspection

Swire Seabed has completed a second offshore pipeline campaign for Equinor in the North Sea. The campaign, ...

read more →

Nord Stream Completes Annual Pipeline Maintenance

Nord Stream has completed all planned maintenance works on the twin gas pipelines. Between 16 July and 27 July ...

read more →

Tenaris Wins Alen Gas Project Contract in Equatorial Guinea

Tenaris has been awarded the offshore export pipeline for the Noble Energy’s Alen Gas Monetization Project in ...

read more →

Halfwave Bags New Pipeline Inspection Contracts

Halfwave has secured four contract wins for subsea inspection in the first half of 2019, marking a period of ...

read more →

Balticconnector Pipeline Construction Work in Sea Finalized

Balticconnector project offshore pipeline construction work in the sea has completed on Friday. Pipe laying was ...

read more →

Balticconnector Compressor Station Building Passes Check-Up

The commissioning inspection of the buildings at the Balticconnector project’s Inkoo compressor station has ...

read more →

Nord Stream Schedules Annual Pipeline Maintenance

Nord Stream said it will temporarily shut down both lines of its gas pipeline system for routine maintenance works. ...

read more →

L3 Shows Off New Autonomous Subsea Inspection Capability

L3 Technologies said it has successful demonstrated an Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV) deploying, operating and ...

read more →