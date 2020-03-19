Trelleborg Bags Flowline Protection Contract from CNOOC

Trelleborg has been awarded a contract by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to supply 18 kilometers of Tri-Strakes for the risers and flowlines on the Lingshui offshore gas development in China.

The strakes will be placed on various sizes of pipelines attached to semi-submersible floating platforms and are suitable for both J-Lay and S-Lay scenarios.

Joshua Chadwick, product group manager at Trelleborg’s offshore operation in Skelmersdale, said: “We are really proud to have been awarded this prestigious contract and be able to support such a key development. Throughout the tendering process we worked alongside CNOOC, China Offshore Oil Engineering Company and Ashburn International, to ensure we provided the best solution for these companies. This contract award helps to cement our position as an innovative market leader in the supply of subsea ancillaries for critical applications in demanding environments.”

Lingshui 17-2 is a deepwater offshore gas field development, located offshore of China in the South China Sea, approximately 150 kilometers from Hainan Island in water depths of 1,500 meters.

Owned and operated by CNOOC, it is the first independent ultra-deepwater discovery made in the region.