Fergus Graham Resigns from James Fisher

Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons sad that Fergus Graham has stepped down from the board and from his role as director of Marine Support Division, with immediate effect.

Graham will remain an employee of the company until 19 March 2021.

He joined James Fisher in January 2017 as the director of the Marine Support Division and was appointed to the board in March 2018.

Graham was also responsible for international business development in emerging markets and the development of the Group’s value proposition in the offshore renewables market.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Fergus for his contribution to the Group and wish him every success in the future,” said Malcolm Paul , chairman of James Fisher.

Full details of Graham’s leaving arrangements will be disclosed in due course.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

JFD Gets Royal Australian Navy Contract Extension

James Fisher and Sons’ Perth based business, JFD Australia, has signed a four year contract extension, worth ...

read more →

JFMS Names Simon R. James Head of Subsea Operations

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has appointed Simon R. James as its new Subsea Operations Director, effective ...

read more →

JFMS Partners with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has teamed up with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, an international ocean conservation ...

read more →

JFSE Merges with JFO

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has consolidated its services with its sister company, James Fisher Subsea Excavation ...

read more →

JFMS Director Re-Elected to EEEGR Board

The trade body that has been representing the energy sector and its supply chain in the East of England for almost ...

read more →

EDS Gets New Managing Director

High voltage engineering specialist EDS, part of James Fisher and Sons, has appointed Ryan Henderson as its new ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

James Fisher Cuts Decom Time in Middle East

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) supports Saudi EPC business, NPCC to deliver time and cost savings in offshore ...

read more →

James Fisher Offshore Wins Decom Support Work in Middle East

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has won a decommissioning project in the Middle East with a new offshore platform ...

read more →

James Fisher Marine Services Adds Survey & UXO Manager

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has appointed Dr Jennie Kevis-Stirling as its survey & UXO manager. Taking ...

read more →

James Fisher Acquires Brazilian Continental

James Fisher and Sons has acquired 60% of the share capital of Continental Participação E Administração, the ...

read more →

James Fisher and Sons Gets More Work in Renewables Sector

James Fisher and Sons has recently secured a number of contracts in the offshore renewable energy sector with a ...

read more →

James Fisher and Sons Announces New CEO

James Fisher and Sons said that Eoghan O’Lionaird will be appointed to the board with effect from 1 September ...

read more →

JFSE Rolls Out New Shallow Water Tool for Middle East Market

Controlled flow excavation (CFE) services expert James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) said it has developed a low ...

read more →

JFO Boosts Decom Capabilities with New Abrasive Cutting Tech

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) said it has developed an internal abrasive cutting system to support the oil and gas ...

read more →

James Fisher Subsea Excavation Establishes Nigerian Base

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE), part of the James Fisher & Sons, has completed its first project in ...

read more →