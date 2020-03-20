Sandvik Bags $61M in Tubular Orders

zoom Michael Andersson, Head of Tube Division, Sandvik Materials Technology

Swedish engineering group Sandvik Materials Technology said it has received large orders for advanced tubes for the energy segment.

The orders were booked in the first quarter 2020 at a combined value of about SEK 630 million ($61 million).

According to the company, the deliveries are scheduled as from the second half of 2020.

“I am very pleased that we again prove to be a strong supplier of high value-added tubular products for the energy segment,” says Michael Andersson, Head of Tube Division, Sandvik Materials Technology.