Tekmar Guards Belgian OWF Wires

Tekmar Energy has delivered TekLink subsea cable protection systems (CPS) to DEME Offshore for the SeaMade offshore wind farm in Belgium.

The delivery includes 136 TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems and bellmouths for application on both J-Tube and J-Tubeless inter-array cable pull-ins.

The systems were delivered from the company’s manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe UK.

Engineering and design verification was performed by Tekmar Group Company, AgileTek Engineering from their offices in London, UK.

Jack Simpson, director of Tekmar Energy said: “SeaMade is Tekmar Energy’s 8th offshore wind project in Belgium and our 80th offshore wind project worldwide. This project sees Tekmar Energy continuing to provide industry-leading protection solutions to the European offshore wind market whilst further strengthening our relationship with long-standing customer DEME”.

SeaMade is a 487MW offshore wind farm currently under construction off the coast of Belgium and integrates two windfarm sites known as Mermaid and Seastar.

