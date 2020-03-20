Trelleborg Intros New Digitized Pipeline Protection Products

Trelleborg’s offshore operation has unveiled its new digitized monitoring technology for pipeline protection ancillaries.

This new digitized monitoring technology provides insight through integrated electronic sensors, that can communicate directly via ‘digital technician’ app, giving access to pre- and post- dive data, as well as on-the-spot installation guides, product information and training support.

By reliably monitoring and quantifying riser and pipeline stress and strain, the solution provides continuous performance modelling capabilities to support product life extension, realizing value and carbon reduction opportunities through design and operational efficiency.

Austin Harbison, innovation manager for Trelleborg’s offshore operation in UK, says: “As the leading provider of pipeline protection solutions in critical locations with over 30 years’ experience in offshore oil and gas, Trelleborg are uniquely positioned to enhance their existing subsea solutions portfolio with monitoring capabilities and provide customers and end-users with increased understanding of pipeline performance.”

Trelleborg’s new digital solutions have the option to be both retrofitted on existing equipment or integrated with new risers and flowlines. For greenfield installations and drilling applications, the technology can be embedded into Trelleborg’s pipeline protection products such as VIV strakes, subsea buoyancy, bend stiffeners and thermal insulation.