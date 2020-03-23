Aker Solutions to Provide Umbilicals for Chevron’s GoM Fields

Aker Solutions has signed a master agreement to provide umbilicals for Chevron-operated oil and gas fields in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The company also secured the first work order under the new master agreement, to provide 24 kilometers (15 miles) of umbilicals for Chevron’s Anchor project.

The scope of the contract includes the delivery of engineering, design and manufacturing of dynamic and static control umbilicals, dynamic and static power umbilicals, and service and installation support.

“We are honored to have entered this master order with Chevron and to have been awarded the Anchor work order,” said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. “This demonstrates the mutual trust between the two organizations, as well as the capabilities and experience of our umbilicals manufacturing organization in the US.”