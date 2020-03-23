EMGS Senegal and Mauritania Survey Delayed

Norwegian geophysical services company EMGS said that its contract from BP for a proprietary controlled source electromagnetic (CSEM) survey offshore Senegal and Mauritania has been postponed.

EMGS said that the decision to delay the $6-million contract, secured in June last year, is based on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Start of acquisition was planned for March 2020. All further mobilisation activities will be stopped immediately, EMGS said.

The company does not expect to find alternative work for the vessel to replace the delayed project.

