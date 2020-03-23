KenzFigee Inks MoU with Zamil Offshore

Dutch offshore lifting equipment provider KenzFigee and Zamil Shipyards, part of Zamil Offshore Services, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a mutual cooperation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The deal will see the two companies provide offshore crane services and local construction of KenzFigee offshore cranes and equipment.

It will also fully support Vision 2030 initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, KenzFigee said.

Zamil Shipyards is a renowned shipbuilder in the Middle East region and with this collaboration KenzFigee will continue to build a strong and solid foundation as a trusted partner offering solution driven innovations and services with a focus on operational efficiency to clients in this region,” says Jan-Pieter Klaver, CEO of KenzFigee.

With this significant milestone for Zamil, our plans for creating an extensive center of excellence and positioning ourselves as one of the most integrated marine service providers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia took another step forward in the support of Vision 2030,” says Nasser F. Al Hazzani, COO of Zamil Offshore.

