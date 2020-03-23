Kongsberg Boosts EM 2040 MKII Multibeam Echosounder

A 600kHz, 100-degree scan from the EM2040

Kongsberg Maritime has released two new features on its EM 2040 MKII multibeam echosounder.

The first enables the use of dual high frequencies to survey wide swaths of the seabed at much higher resolutions than before, while the second facilitates simultaneous collection of backscatter data using multiple frequencies.

The EM 2040 MKII is a broadband multibeam echosounder system, which uses frequencies from 200kHz to 400kHz to yield a wide swath of up to 170 degrees.

With the new high frequency feature, the EM 2040 MK II will additionally employ 600kHz and 700kHz frequencies to give enhanced detail over a swath of up to 120 degrees.

“This will enable the user to carry out bathymetric survey, inspection and wreck mapping at the highest resolution possible today. Seabed classification will also be more accurate due to the added ability to simultaneously collect backscatter data at multiple frequencies – an enhancement of the single-frequency facility standard to all EM systems,” Kongsberg said.

As part of a new EM technology platform designed for future challenges, the EM 2040 is compatible with a new KONGSBERG-developed datagram format, which supports several new features such as extended backscatter calibration, with more features already in development. The new format is supported by Kognifai, KONGSBERG’s open digital ecosystem which brings opportunities to transform survey operations through digitalisation.

“The EM 2040 provides state-of-the-art survey vessel operators with the highest performance, most accurate mapping capability available on the market today. For existing EM 2040 MKI systems an upgrade path will be offered, while for EM 2040 MKII users the new features will be offered just as a software upgrade,” says Helge Uhlen, vice president Kongsberg Maritime Sales. “The unparalleled performance of the EM 2040 has resulted in a record number of shallow water systems being delivered for operations around the world, so we are pleased to introduce these new features, which enable our customers to survey with much higher resolutions and higher performance.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Seatronics Becomes Kongsberg Mesotech Dealer in Africa

Seatronics, an Acteon company, will now act as a reseller of Kongsberg Mesotech and underwater positioning products ...

read more →

Xodus Launches Analysis Showing Need for Rapid Pivot to Gas

Xodus Group has launched new analysis showing that a rapid pivot to gas will be required to deal with rising global ...

read more →

Kongsberg HUGIN AUV for Indian NIOT

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract for the sale of HUGIN AUV system to the Indian National Institute of Ocean ...

read more →

Kongsberg Sells Hydroid to Huntington Ingalls Industries

Kongsberg Maritime has signed an agreement to sell its US-based underwater technology company Hydroid for USD 350 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 13 – ...

read more →

Contros to Shut Down; Kongsberg - AML Deal Falls Through

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) said it has stopped the sale of KM Contros GmbH (Contros) in Germany to AML Oceanographic. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Kongsberg in SAR Pact with Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue

Kongsberg Maritime has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue to develop new and innovative ...

read more →

Hydroid Speeds Up Post-Survey Data Processing for UUVs

Hydroid has integrated an in-mission processor on a REMUS 600 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) with the Kongsberg ...

read more →

COVE Welcomes Kongsberg

Kongsberg Maritime has expanded its Canadian operation by establishing a presence at COVE, the Centre for Ocean ...

read more →

MMT Gears for East West Interconnector Survey

Swedish survey specialist MMT has been assigned by EirGrid to perform a geophysical survey over the existing East ...

read more →

First Contract for Kongsberg’s HUGIN Superior

Kongsberg Maritime has signed the first contract for the new HUGIN Superior 6000-meter rated AUV (autonomous ...

read more →

Kongsberg Delivers Sounder USV to TASA

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract for delivery of a Sounder USV system, unveiled at Ocean Business, to TASA, ...

read more →

Kongsberg Shows Off Its New USV

Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled a brand-new unmanned surface vehicle (USV). The Sounder USV System is designed and ...

read more →

Kongsberg to Launch New Products at Ocean Business

Kongsberg Maritime is gearing up to unveil several new products at Ocean Business 2019, alongside its new HUGIN ...

read more →

Kongsberg to Equip New Belgian Research Vessel

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver an integrated suite of subsea technology to a new Belgian research vessel, under ...

read more →