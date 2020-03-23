TGS Wraps Up Erlend Wild West Survey Processing

TGS has completed the processing of its Erlend Wild West multi-client 3D seismic survey west of Shetland.

This data, which offers an enhanced subsurface image of the region to assist in the geological understand of this highly prolific region, is now available and being delivered to first customers, TGS said.

Erlend Wild West is a 3,900-square kilometer survey consisting of 1,900 square kilometers of data acquired during a project which began in the autumn of 2018.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “I am pleased that we now have available to E&P customers this Erlend Wild West survey in the West of Shetlands region, which covers an area that already has existing discoveries and where a number of high potential prospects have also been identified. Already, feedback from first customers has been particularly positive and reinforces the extensive work we have recently undertaken to build up our world-class processing and imaging capabilities.”