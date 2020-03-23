Xodus Hails Subsea Cables Unit

James Hunt, Interconnectors & Cables Lead at Xodus

Energy consultancy Xodus said it has recorded a major increase in the provision of services related to subsea power cables over the last twelve months.

According to Aberdeen-based company, the number of new assignments grew by more than 50 per cent, resulting in more than 70 active work streams in 2019.

This has allowed Xodus to increase its number of specialists in this area, now totaling more 30 permanent staff with subsea cables experience.

Xodus’ IMR team has seen an increase in supporting subsea transmission owners in updating risk assessments for subsea power cables from early stage project bidding through operations. This is in response to ever-evolving hazards, such as fishing, shipping and seabed mobility, through to business decisions related to repair strategies,procedures and cost modelling.

James Hunt, Interconnectors & Cables Lead at Xodus said: “This year brings seabed leasing application deadlines for ScotWind and Round 4 in the UK, as well as the development of offshore wind projects in Europe, Asia and North America. Coupling this with increasing demand for offshore power transmission networks, we are forecasting further growth in this sector.

“Against this backdrop of growth, there is an increasing need to quantify and manage risk and reduce costs. We can assist clients in meeting targets by leveraging our knowledge of best-practice from across the industry and throughout the lifecycle.”

Xodus recently signed a three-year service agreement to provide investigate, maintain and repair (IMR) engineering services for submarine cable assets in North America and in final discussions for a similar framework in Europe.

“These are significant projects for us. With the increase in transmission cables across the globe, the expanding demand in the requirement for these services delivering for owners, operators and investors will parallel this growth.

“We continue to support our broad client base with best-practice and innovative advice and are innovating tools, such as our XAMIN system, to deliver quickly, precisely and incisively. It is an exciting time for the team,” Hunt added.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Surge in Work Makes Xodus Double Its Perth Team

Xodus Group has doubled its Perth workforce after a surge in its environmental, field development and subsea work. ...

read more →

Xodus Launches Analysis Showing Need for Rapid Pivot to Gas

Xodus Group has launched new analysis showing that a rapid pivot to gas will be required to deal with rising global ...

read more →

Ørsted Hails First Borssele 1 & 2 Inter-Array Link

Danish developer Ørsted has seen the first inter-array cable set up at its Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind complex ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Two Recruits to Its Environment Division

Xodus Group is set to almost double its global environment division with recent appointment of two new recruits in ...

read more →

Ocean Networks Forms Submarine Cable Salvage Unit

Ocean Networks has formed a new business unit called Submarine Cable Salvage. The new division will serve the ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Asia Pacific Subsea & Pipelines Manager

Xodus Group has appointed Stephen Rivers as Subsea & Pipelines manager for Asia Pacific as the company targets ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Xodus Gets New APAC Field Development Director

Energy consultancy Xodus has appointed a new field development director for Asia-Pacific (APAC) as the company ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Subsea Integrity Team

Xodus Group has appointed Djamel Hamel and Chris Overton as two principal consultants to its subsea integrity ...

read more →

Xodus Studies Scottish Offshore Renewables Potential

Energy consultancy Xodus is to conduct a study which will investigate the integration of offshore renewables into ...

read more →

Xodus Acquires Green Light Environmental

Xodus Group has agreed to acquire Perth-based Green Light Environmental. As part of the company’s plans to ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Principal Consultant to Its Renewables Team

Xodus Group has added a new principal consultant to strengthen its renewables team as the company sets its sights ...

read more →

Xodus Teams Up With Leidos on US Offshore Wind

Xodus and Leidos are joining forces on a new North America offshore wind alliance. The move will leverage Leidos’ ...

read more →

Xodus Boosts Advanced Analysis Team

Energy consultancy Xodus has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new advanced analysis lead. Ismael ...

read more →

Xodus Adds Renewables Advisory Team

Xodus Group has expanded its renewables capabilities with the addition of a dedicated advisory unit. The advisory ...

read more →

Xodus Completes Project for North Sea Operator

Xodus Group has carried out a concept study and Front End Engineering Design (FEED) project for a North Sea ...

read more →