Blueprint Lab, VideoRay Team Up on EOD Tool for US Navy

VideoRay Defender equipped with Blueprint Lab’s Reach Alpha; Photo: VideoRay

Australian robotic arms developer Blueprint Lab and US-based ROV developer VideoRay have partnered to further integrate and field Blueprint Lab’s Reach Alpha, said to be the world’s smallest, lightest, subsea manipulator system.

A key application of this technology is rendering safe underwater mines on ships, shipping lanes, ports, and offshore infrastructure.

The partnership between VideoRay and Blueprint Lab is aimed to further their close collaboration with the U.S. and other allied navies in the iterative process of refining tools, techniques, and mission planning to stay safe and effective in the evolving technology of undersea warfare.

VideoRay and Blueprint Lab are working under the VideoRay Integrator program, which empowers partners to develop and customize Mission Specialist technology to meet specific customer missions.

Anders Ridley-Smith, business development manager of Blueprint Lab, said: “Blueprint Lab has worked incredibly hard to develop robotic arms that are robust, dexterous, and intuitive to use. We’re excited to bring these to the Navy through collaboration with VideoRay. Their ROV platform provides an advanced, powerful delivery system to bring our manipulators to bear on the threat environment and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible underwater.”

“We’re very excited about this collaboration, and what it means in extending the state of the art in EOD response underwater,” said Scott Bentley, CEO of VideoRay. “The combination of the best underwater vehicle technology – our power, flexibility, and precise underwater navigation, and Blueprint Lab manipulator capabilities in dexterity, durability, and operator interface – are providing the best tool for our warfighters by far.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

N-Sea Begins Contract with Royal Netherlands Navy

N-Sea has started a five-year contract with the Royal Netherlands Navy.  The contract, which includes two year-long ...

read more →

MacArtney Tests Renewable Tool Concept for Siemens Gamesa

MacArtney has completed site acceptance test of SG 11.0-193 DD horizontal single blade mounting tool for Siemens ...

read more →

Serco, Briggs to Bid for Royal Navy Marine Services Contract

Serco, the international services company, and Briggs Marine, the experts in coastal, near shore, offshore and ...

read more →

N-Sea Inks Royal Netherlands Navy Deal

Subsea services specialist N-Sea said it has been awarded a contract by the Royal Netherlands Navy. N-Sea will be ...

read more →

Hydroid Delivers REMUS 300 UUV to US Navy

Hydroid said it has delivered the first REMUS 300 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) prototype to the US Navy ...

read more →

Indian Navy Inks Offshore Data MoU with GSI

Indian Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Geological Survey of India (GSI) for sharing of ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Royal Navy Adds Autonomous Systems for Mine Counter Measures

Royal Navy has added unmanned mine hunters and survey technology which will be used on live operations from March. ...

read more →

Deep Casing Tools Appoints New Product Line Manager

Aberdeen-based well technology company, Deep Casing Tools (DCT), has bolstered its capability in the plug and ...

read more →

Balmoral Hosts Allspeeds New Decom Tool Trials

Allspeeds has recently tested its new cutting and sealing tool for the decommissioning sector at Balmoral Subsea ...

read more →

RusselSmith Adds VideoRay MSS ROV

RusselSmith Nigeria has acquired a VideoRay Mission Specialist Series (MSS) Defender ROV as part of efforts to ...

read more →

Phoenix Promotes VanHorn to VP Global Submarine Rescue

Phoenix International has promoted Kent VanHorn to vice president for Global Submarine Rescue. A retired U.S. Navy ...

read more →

Leidos Australia to Deliver Survey Craft for SEA1770

Leidos Australia plans to deliver the first Survey Craft System to the Royal Australian Navy in November 2019. A ...

read more →

VideoRay Bags US Navy Deal

VideoRay has secured a multi million-dollar award with the U.S. Navy to develop, define, and deploy new technology ...

read more →

U.S. Navy Supports JSDF in Search and Recovery Efforts

A U.S. Navy salvage team aboard a contracted vessel has completed its mission supporting search and recovery ...

read more →

JFSE Completes Second Trenching Scope for European Client

James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has completed its second subsea trenching project with one of Europe’s ...

read more →