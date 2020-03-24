Global Offshore on UK Cable Repair Duty

Global Offshore has secured a five-year export cable repair framework agreement with Balfour Beatty Investments and Equitix (BBE), covering the three OFTOs they own: Humber Gateway, Gwynt Y Môr and Thanet.

With a total of 152 kilometers of export cable covered, the framework agreement, which began in February, sees BBE join Transmission Capital Partners, Ørsted, Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks and Vattenfall all with export or array cable being safeguarded under similar agreements with Global Offshore.

“Export cable faults have serious implications on the amount of energy that can be harnessed and utilised from an offshore wind farm, so proactive intervention before they happen as well as quick action when they do occur make all the difference to minimising any loss in revenue. With our reliance on renewable energy ever increasing, we’re pleased to be working with BBE as their risk reduction and repair partner across these three important UK sites,” said Andrew Lloyd, director of Power Cable Maintenance.

John Sinclair, representing BBE, said: “BBE has developed a suite of contingency plans to address all credible events that could impact on OFTO availability. The contingency plan for a subsea cable fault identified the potential time and cost savings that could be achieved by entering into a framework agreement with a marine repair contractor, so BBE is delighted to have signed this five year agreement with the Global Marine Group.”