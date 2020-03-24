Global Offshore on UK Cable Repair Duty

Global Offshore has secured a five-year export cable repair framework agreement with Balfour Beatty Investments and Equitix (BBE), covering the three OFTOs they own: Humber Gateway, Gwynt Y Môr and Thanet.

With a total of 152 kilometers of export cable covered, the framework agreement, which began in February, sees BBE join Transmission Capital Partners, Ørsted, Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks and Vattenfall all with export or array cable being safeguarded under similar agreements with Global Offshore.

“Export cable faults have serious implications on the amount of energy that can be harnessed and utilised from an offshore wind farm, so proactive intervention before they happen as well as quick action when they do occur make all the difference to minimising any loss in revenue. With our reliance on renewable energy ever increasing, we’re pleased to be working with BBE as their risk reduction and repair partner across these three important UK sites,” said Andrew Lloyd, director of Power Cable Maintenance.

John Sinclair, representing BBE, said: “BBE has developed a suite of contingency plans to address all credible events that could impact on OFTO availability. The contingency plan for a subsea cable fault identified the potential time and cost savings that could be achieved by entering into a framework agreement with a marine repair contractor, so BBE is delighted to have signed this five year agreement with the Global Marine Group.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Global Offshore Clinches Kincardine Cable Setup Gig

Global Offshore has landed a contract for cable installation and burial at the Kincardine Floating Offshore Wind ...

read more →

Global Offshore Beefs up Normand Clipper

Global Offshore, part of Global Marine Group, is currently customising the construction support vessel (CSV) ...

read more →

Global Offshore Charters Solstad’s CSV

Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract with Global Offshore, part of the Global Marine Group for ...

read more →

Maersk Installer Arrives in Mexico on Pemex Duty

Maersk Supply Service has secured a one-and-a-half-year contract with Blue Marine Group to support Pemex from ...

read more →

Global Offshore Supports Pentland Firth Cable Installation

Global Offshore plans to work with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) on its Pentland Firth East ...

read more →

Rotech Subsea Wraps Up IRM Cable Scope for NKT

Rotech Subsea has competed inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) scope in the German North Sea for NKT, a global ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Rotech Wraps Up Two Campaigns Off UK

Rotech Subsea has completed two workscopes off the UK coastline for a power cable manufacturer. This adds to a ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 24 – June ...

read more →

KCS Takes Delivery of Cable Laying Newbuild

Colombo Dockyard has delivered the cable laying vessel built for Kokusai Cable Ship (KCS) Japan. This is the ...

read more →

Global Marine Group in Cable Repair Deal with Ørsted

Global Marine Group (GMG), supported by its business units Global Marine, Global Offshore and CWind, has signed a ...

read more →

JDR Cables for Largest Wind Farm Project Off Belgium

JDR Cables, part of the TFKable, has signed a contract with DEME Offshore for the SeaMade offshore wind farm. JDR ...

read more →

Acergy Viking Stays on Siemens Gamesa Duty

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has extended the charter of Eidesvik’s vessel Acergy Viking by one additional ...

read more →

Irish Sea Contractors Launches AERSUB Cable Fix Solution

Irish Sea Contractors launched its patented, subsea power cable repair solution named AERSUB. Irish Sea ...

read more →

PCCW and Telecom Egypt Ink PEACE Cable Deal

PCCW Global and Telecom Egypt recently signed a landing party agreement in Beijing. This agreement will enable the ...

read more →

Webtool Cable Gripper Put to the Test

Hydraulic tools specialist Webtool has completed testing of its cable retrieval tool (CRT200) by The Nippon Salvage ...

read more →