Namaka Subsea Adds Operations Manager – Compliance

Namaka Subsea has appointed Jamie Murphy as its new operations manager – compliance.

Namaka Subsea launched the compliance division earlier this year to provide training, compliance and competence services.

Jamie joins the team with a wealth of knowledge and experience in these key areas.

Sandy Harper, director said: “The creation of Namaka Compliance was very much the next step in evolution of the Namaka brand, having successfully run our first training course at the beginning of the year we see that there is a need in the market to deliver the services within the energy sector. Namaka Compliance will also be an integral support to Namaka Subsea as we continue the expansion in our worldwide operations.

“Namaka Subsea are always looking at ways to challenge the existing status quo and Namaka Compliance will also encompass the latest technological aspects with innovative solutions as the Energy Sector drives to embrace digitalisation as part of the fourth industrial revolution and I wish Jamie all the very best of success in his new role.”

Jamie added: “I very much look forward to working with the team at Namaka to enhance their current projects and expanding into new emerging markets. All the services this new division offers dovetails perfectly in to Namaka Subsea, ensuring that the best regulatory standards are met wherever we operate as an organisation.

“It is exciting to be part of an organisation that looks to not only maintain and build on their presence in the UK sector but to look in to uncharted territory, and to be able to transfer all the best practices learnt over 40 years from the North Sea from our HQ in Aberdeen as we attempt to support emerging markets with their challenges with our world class expertise.”