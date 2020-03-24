NOC Welcomes New Associate Director

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has appointed Catherine Allen as associate director for Government International & Public Engagement.

Allen will join NOC in June from a regional cancer charity, where she is currently chief executive and until 2015 was chief executive of the National Association of Round Tables of Great Britain and Ireland.

After graduating from the University of Lancaster with a BA in English, Allen began her career with five years in the private sector in press and public relations before moving in 2003 to the Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust in various communications roles, progressing to Head of Corporate Affairs. In 2009 Cait joined the Curriculum & Qualifications Authority as Head of Media and Stakeholder Relations.

“I am delighted Catherine will be joining us as the NOC progresses on its exciting journey as an independent organisation. Catherine brings with her a wealth of experience to help us engage widely with the story of the ocean, its importance in all our lives, and the critical role that NOC plays in advancing knowledge and understanding of the ocean for the benefit of society and to inform key decisions for the future,” said Professor Edward Hill, chief executive of the NOC.

Catherine Allen said, “I feel privileged to be joining an organisation that is helping us all understand more about the world in which we live. It is immediately clear that NOC has a team of awe-inspiring scientists, as well as very dedicated employees supporting their work. The organisation has a real buzz and energy, so I can’t wait to join the team. Having moved from the Midlands to live closer to the sea, I believe we all have lots to learn from the ocean and am looking forward to sharing the NOC’s amazing work with policy makers, partners and the public.”