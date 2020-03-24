OceanGate Taps Toray for Its New Manned Submersible

OceanGate has selected Toray Composite Materials America as the preferred provider of aerospace grade prepreg carbon fiber material for use in the manufacturing of a new carbon fiber pressure vessels for use in deep-sea manned submersibles.

Toray Industries is the world’s largest supplier of carbon fiber and the leader in providing fibers for numerous aircraft, including the Boeing 787.

“CMA has been a long-time trusted supplier to the aerospace industry and is a world-leader in the development and innovation of prepreg composite materials. Their experienced team and extensive knowledge of composite materials will play a critical role as we develop the next generation of manned submersible, to usher in a new era of exploration using aerospace quality composites,” said OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush.

“In order to provide the most effective solutions to build equipment for new markets, like the deep oceans of the Blue Economy, we must use high performance composite materials in equipment designs that can withstand extremely high external pressures, target depth will be 4500 meters below sea level, where the hull will withstand pressures of 6600psi. This project with OceanGate is one that not only allows us to use our materials in a new way, but to also provide technology that will help advance the understanding of our planet and the vast unexplored regions below the surface of Earth’s oceans,” said CMA Vice president of Industrial Sales, Philip Schell.

Production of the new pressure vessels is scheduled to begin later this year.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

JFD Puts Training Courses on Hold Due to COVID-19

JFD has decided to postpone all training courses within JFD’s portfolio in response to the global outbreak of ...

read more →

Chinese Research Ship Starts First 2020 Deep-Sea Mission

A Chinese Academy of Sciences’ research ship Tansuo-1 with a submersible named Shenhai Yongshi or Deep Sea ...

read more →

Equinor Taps IKM for Pipeline Study Off Brazil

IKM Ocean Design has been awarded a pipeline study contract by Equinor for its ultra deepwater project in Brazil. ...

read more →

OceanGate, NASA Team Up on New Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessel

OceanGate and NASA have entered into an agreement to collaborate in the development, manufacturing and testing of a ...

read more →

Aker Taps Fugro for Pecan Field Survey Off Ghana

Fugro has been awarded a contract by Aker Energy for geotechnical and geophysical survey services in relation to ...

read more →

Total Taps Worley for North Plate FEED in Gulf of Mexico

Worley has been awarded the front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for Total USA’s North Platte field ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (January 06 – ...

read more →

OceanGate to Expand Its Submersibles Fleet

OceanGate has said it plans to build two new submersibles using its innovative carbon fiber and titanium design. ...

read more →

DEME Taps OHT for Moray East Jackets Transport

Oslo-based Offshore Heavy Transport (OHT) has been awarded a contract for the transportation of jacket foundations ...

read more →

Reach Subsea Vessel to Support Titanic Survey Expedition

Reach Subsea’s Havila Harmony will serve as the topside support vessel for citizen explorers, researchers, ...

read more →

OceanGate Boosts Its Team

OceanGate has hired subsea engineer, Dan Scoville, to join its team as Director of Systems Integration and Marine ...

read more →

OceanGate Takes Four Crewmen on Record-Breaking Dive

OceanGate said it has broken yet another deep-sea diving record, by transporting a crew of four on an abyssal ...

read more →

ECA Supplies Robotic Arm for Ictineu Submarines

ECA Group has supplied a five function electric manipulator arm to be integrated onto a manned submarine Ictineu 3, ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (April 15 – ...

read more →

OceanGate Welcomes Shuman as COO

Everett-based provider of manned submersible services OceanGate has named Robert Shuman as chief operating officer ...

read more →