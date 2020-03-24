PanGeo Partners with ThayerMahan to Provide Seabed Survey Tech

zoom ThayerMahan personnel can control and monitor seabed survey operations from their Operations Center in Groton, CT

PanGeo Subsea and ThayerMahan have signed an agreement to provide a complete suite of seabed and sub-seabed survey technologies to clients.

The companies will provide technologies to reduce risk and provide 3D acoustic imagery to clients in the offshore energy industry, to national security stakeholders, academia and the scientific communities.

PanGeo Subsea offers two acoustic survey technologies –the Sub-Bottom Imager and the Acoustic Corer that penetrate the seabed floor to depths of 20-30 ft and 120 ft respectively to provide real time 3D visualization of buried geohazards. ThayerMahan is providing autonomous maritime and seabed survey solutions.

PanGeo’s sub-seabed imaging technologies will augment ThayerMahan’s current seabed survey capabilities to provide the full range of surveying services necessary to safely conduct marine installations.

ThayerMahan CEO Mike Connor said: “We are proud to be teaming with PanGeo. This partnership combines ThayerMahan’s ability to conduct high-speed, high-precision seabed search with PanGeo’s ability to investigate sub-seabed conditions using cutting edge technology. Together, we provide a more complete service offering to our customers in government, industry, and academia.”

“PanGeo is excited for this partnership with ThayerMahan,” said Moya Cahill, CEO. “PanGeo is a global leader in high resolution 3D SAS sub-bottom imagers. We are happy to bring PanGeo’s risk mitigation solutions to the US offshore renewable sector with ThayerMahan and look forward to building upon the success we’ve enjoyed as part of the Block Island and South Fork offshore wind farm projects. We are confident this partnership between PanGeo and ThayerMahan will strengthen our respective positions to deliver leading edge survey solutions for UXO, pre-route, depth of burial and pile foundation clearance surveys.”