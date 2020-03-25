Maersk Decom Gets New Project Manager

Maersk Decom has welcomed Marc Nordahl Heyde to the team as project manager.

Heyde comes to Maersk Decom following five years in Maersk Supply Service.

Throughout his career, he has worked across various regions within commercial functions.

Most recently he was commercial manager in Asia, focused on building strong relations with new customers and establishing new contracts in the region, as well as being part of the Asia Pacific team based in Perth, Australia.

He holds an engineering degree from the Technical University of Denmark in Process & Innovation, and graduated from The Commercial Shipping Program with the Danish Shipping Academy.

“I’m excited to join Maersk Decom and the dedicated team in the company. I look forward to contributing positively to the team and committing to the vision and goals of Maersk Decom,” said Marc Nordahl Heyde.