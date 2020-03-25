Maersk Decom Gets New Project Manager

Maersk Decom has welcomed Marc Nordahl Heyde to the team as project manager.

Heyde comes to Maersk Decom following five years in Maersk Supply Service.

Throughout his career, he has worked across various regions within commercial functions.

Most recently he was commercial manager in Asia, focused on building strong relations with new customers and establishing new contracts in the region, as well as being part of the Asia Pacific team based in Perth, Australia.

He holds an engineering degree from the Technical University of Denmark in Process & Innovation, and graduated from The Commercial Shipping Program with the Danish Shipping Academy.

“I’m excited to join Maersk Decom and the dedicated team in the company. I look forward to contributing positively to the team and committing to the vision and goals of Maersk Decom,” said Marc Nordahl Heyde.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Maersk Decom Gets Tullow Oil Contract

Maersk Decom has received a contract to provide complete plugging and abandonment of Tullow Oil’s Banda and ...

read more →

New COO Joins Maersk Supply Service

Maersk Supply Service has appointed Mark Andrew Handin as chief operating officer (COO), effective March 01, 2020, ...

read more →

InterMoor Delivers FPSO Mooring Project Off West Africa

InterMoor has recently wrapped up FPSO mooring installation project offshore West Africa. Acteon’s mooring ...

read more →

Decom North Sea Names New Board of Directors Chair

Decom North Sea has appointed Jinda Nelson as chair of its board of directors. Nelson appointment to the board ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service Secures New Project in North Sea

Maersk Supply Service has secured an integrated FPSO tow and mooring installation project for an operator in the ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service Bags New Work in Brazil

Maersk Supply Service has secured a contract to provide an integrated mooring lines life extension solution for ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Maersk Installer Arrives in Mexico on Pemex Duty

Maersk Supply Service has secured a one-and-a-half-year contract with Blue Marine Group to support Pemex from ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (September 02 – ...

read more →

Maersk Decom, Maersk Supply Service in Perenco Thames Decom

Maersk Decom, together with Maersk Supply Service, is project managing the removal, recycling and waste management ...

read more →

Decom North Sea Awards Winners Unveiled

The winners of the 2019 Decom North Sea Awards have been revealed at the annual Decom Offshore conference and ...

read more →

Decom North Sea Reveals Awards Finalists

Decom North Sea has announced award finalists ahead of this year’s Decom Offshore conference/exhibition and Decom ...

read more →

Trio Forms New Decom Player

Heerema Marine Contractors, Decom Energy and AF Offshore Decom, have jointly launched a new company – ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service Names New Chairman

Maersk Supply Service (MSS) has appointed Henriette Thygesen as a new chairman of the board of directors, effective ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service in FPSO Mooring Deal in Gulf of Guinea

Maersk Supply Service has been chosen to deliver an integrated FPSO mooring installation and replacement solution ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service's Subsea Vessel Begins DeepOcean Work

Maersk Supply Service’s subsea construction vessel Maersk Forza has started a two-year firm contract with ...

read more →