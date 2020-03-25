Prada and UNESCO Postpone Sea Beyond Project Due to COVID-19

Prada and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) have decided to postpone the start of activities of the Sea Beyond project to September 2020, as a precautionary measure in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by UNESCO, the COVID-19 outbreak is now impacting 1,254,315,203 learners worldwide, from the pre-primary to tertiary level, and including the higher education one.

The Sea Beyond project is designed for students all around the world, to help them understand the importance of the ocean for the future of the planet and guide their energy and creativity towards actions for a more sustainable society.

With the closing of educational establishments across the world, particularly in the ten countries participating in the Sea Beyond project, Prada and UNESCO’s IOC are currently unable to effectively deliver the main educational elements of the initiative, particularly with regards to fostering group work among students in participating schools, UNESCO explained.

PRADA and IOC will renew this activity without delay once the crisis is finished.

