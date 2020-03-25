SSEN Kicks Off Jura Mainland Subsea Cable Replacement

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has started the installation of a new submarine electricity cable between Jura and Tayvallich, Argyll, following a cable fault in November.

Necessary permissions from statutory authorities were received on 24 January and, since then, a specialist marine vessel has been on standby awaiting suitable weather conditions to carry out the end-to-end cable replacement.

Measures have also been put in place for social distancing and safe working in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

SSEN’s team has been working since Wednesday 25 March to install the cable, with completion expected by Friday afternoon.

Upon installation, end-to-end testing will take place before connecting the new cable to the electricity distribution network serving Jura, Islay and Colonsay.

Weather permitting, SSEN expects the new cable to be in operation by early April.