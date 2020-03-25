Unique Group and OTAQ Offshore Ink Rental Agreement

Unique Group has signed an exclusive rental agreement with UK-based OTAQ Offshore to represent the latter’s technology and products across the Middle East, APAC and the Americas.

OTAQ Group supports customer activities in the offshore energy, aquaculture, commercial diving, defence and oceanographic research industries worldwide.

The agreement will see Unique Group represent a number of technologies, including the OceanSENSE and DragonFish solutions.

Unique Group will also represent OTAQ’s new Eagle IP range of high quality IP ethernet underwater HD cameras and IP integration infrastructure products.

Harry Gandhi, CEO at Unique Group, said: “Staying true to our image as a global integrated solutions provider, our partnership with OTAQ is testament to our ambitious strategic plans for 2020. Through this partnership, we reiterate our commitment to offering world class products and solutions to our customers globally and look forward to strengthening our rental inventory in these regions.”

Phil Newby, CEO at OTAQ Offshore, added: “Following a period of rapid expansion for OTAQ over the last 12 months, we’re excited to collaborate with Unique Group to further bolster our presence in the Middle East, APAC and the Americas and bring to our customers the best-in-class leak detection and underwater laser measurement technologies.”