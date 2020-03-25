Unique Group and OTAQ Offshore Ink Rental Agreement

Unique Group has signed an exclusive rental agreement with UK-based OTAQ Offshore to represent the latter’s technology and products across the Middle East, APAC and the Americas.  

OTAQ Group supports customer activities in the offshore energy, aquaculture, commercial diving, defence and oceanographic research industries worldwide.

The agreement will see Unique Group represent a number of technologies, including the OceanSENSE and DragonFish solutions.

Unique Group will also represent OTAQ’s new Eagle IP range of high quality IP ethernet underwater HD cameras and IP integration infrastructure products.

Harry Gandhi, CEO at Unique Group, said: “Staying true to our image as a global integrated solutions provider, our partnership with OTAQ is testament to our ambitious strategic plans for 2020. Through this partnership, we reiterate our commitment to offering world class products and solutions to our customers globally and look forward to strengthening our rental inventory in these regions.”  

Phil Newby, CEO at OTAQ Offshore, added: “Following a period of rapid expansion for OTAQ over the last 12 months, we’re excited to collaborate with Unique Group to further bolster our presence in the Middle East, APAC and the Americas and bring to our customers the best-in-class leak detection and underwater laser measurement technologies.” 

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

ROVQUIP Expands Rental Fleet Portfolio

ROV tooling manufacturer ROVQUIP has recently made a significant investment in its ROV tooling and manipulator ...

read more →

Global Marine Group Spins Oceanteam Turntable

Oceanteam Solutions has entered into a three-year agreement for rental of its 4000Te carousel for the ultimate ...

read more →

JFD Expands HRF Rental Capacity in Singapore

JFD has expanded its Hyperbaric Rescue Facility (HRF) rental capacity in Singapore with a 12-man portable HRF. The ...

read more →

Unique Group Adds Marine Division of Western Advance

Subsea and offshore solutions provider, Unique Group has acquired Australian company Western Advance’s Marine ...

read more →

OTAQ Adds Marinesense

UK-based marine technology group OTAQ has completed the acquisition of Marinesense. Marinesense is the ...

read more →

Unique Group Inks Global Deal with Britlift

Unique Group, subsea and offshore solutions provider, has entered a new partnership with lifting and spreader beam ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Unique Group Boosts Diving and Life Support Division in India

A multi-million rupee investment to enhance its Diving and Life Support division in western India will see Unique ...

read more →

Unique Group Grabs COOEC Saturation Dive System Contract

Unique Group has secured a multi-million-dollar contract from China Offshore Oil Engineering (COOEC), to design, ...

read more →

iXblue to Deliver Five DriX USVs to Unique Group

Unique Group has signed an agreement to acquire five unmanned surface vessels (USV) DriX units from French ...

read more →

Unique's Water Weights Partners with Jaguar in Guyana

Subsea and offshore solutions provider Unique Group has appointed Jaguar Oilfield Services Guyana as its approved ...

read more →

Unique Group Introduces HBOT

Unique Group has launched its in-house designed and manufactured multiplace hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT) ...

read more →

Trendsetter Inks New BP Subsea Deal

Trendsetter Engineering has been reached a global master frame agreement with BP to deliver subsea drilling, ...

read more →

Unique Group Launches New Services from Houston Base

Unique Group has launched survey equipment calibration services from its Houston base. The fully equipped lab will ...

read more →

HB Rentals Accommodation for Subsea Support Vessel

Offshore accommodation specialist HB Rentals has secured a rental contract worth in excess of seven figures for the ...

read more →

Unique Group Adds Regional VP for Europe & UK

Unique Group has appointed Matthew Gordon as the new regional vice president for the Europe & UK region to ...

read more →