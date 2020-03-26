AGS North Sea Contract Cancelled

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic company Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) said it has received a cancellation on a small contract in the North Sea.

The contract was scheduled to be executed in second quarter 2020.

AGS had not previously announced this contract, however the company said it was communicated as firm in its Q4 2019 presentation.

The company said that it estimated the contract revenue at $1 million, and that it should receive a cancellation fee of 25% of the estimated revenue amount.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

AGS Gets Middle East Contract Extension

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has secured contract extension for the 3D ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition ...

read more →

Allseas Wins Europipe II Branch Work

Switzerland-based Allseas has been awarded a contract by Danish transmission system operator Energinet for the ...

read more →

DOF Subsea in Multiple Contract Wins in North America Region

DOF Subsea has secured multiple contract awards from undisclosed clients across the North America region. DOF has ...

read more →

Solstad Offshore Secures Work for Several Vessels

Solstad Offshore has signed contracts for several of its vessels with multiple clients. Technip FMC have extended ...

read more →

TechnipFMC Wins Woodside Subsea Prize

TechnipFMC has been awarded engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract by Woodside for ...

read more →

Subsea 7 Gets Pierce Contract from Shell

Subsea 7 has received a sizeable, between USD 50 million and USD 150 million, contract from Shell for the Pierce ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

AGS Enters Brazilian OBN Market with SAExploration Contract

Norway-based Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has entered into Brazilian Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) market with a USD 4 ...

read more →

FMS Bags Mooring Deal from BP

Mooring equipment supplier First Marine Solutions (FMS) has secured a three-year contract with BP for its North Sea ...

read more →

LS Cable Scoops Up Another Cable Order in Taiwan

LS Cable said it has signed a contract with Jan De Nul, to supply about 130 kilometers of submarine cable for the ...

read more →

McDermott Bags NFE FEED from Qatar Petroleum

McDermott International has been awarded a contract, valued between $1 million and $50 million, by Qatar Petroleum ...

read more →

InterMoor Provides Mooring Equipment for Alba FSU

InterMoor has been awarded a contract to supply mooring equipment for the completion of a mooring integrity project ...

read more →

CSV Southern Ocean Stays with McDermott

McDermott and Fugro have agreed on an extension of the CSV Southern Ocean current charter to allow McDermott to ...

read more →

iSURVEY Gets Lundin Norway Gig

iSURVEY has signed a contract with Lundin Norway to undertake a campaign of drilling hazard surveys in the North ...

read more →

HydraWell Secures P&A Work in UK North Sea

HydraWell has signed a contract with an undisclosed UK-based supermajor to provide equipment and personnel for plug ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service's Subsea Vessel Begins DeepOcean Work

Maersk Supply Service’s subsea construction vessel Maersk Forza has started a two-year firm contract with ...

read more →