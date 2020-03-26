Aker Solutions Preps LingShui Umbilicals Package

zoom Photo: Aker Solutions

Deepwater subsea operations vessel Normand Oceanic has recently arrived at Aker Solutions plant in Moss, Norway to pick up umbilicals for CNOOC’s LingShui development in the South China Sea.

Several risk assessment sessions have been run as part of the load out planning, jointly coordinated between CNOOC, COOEC, Subsea 7 and Aker Solutions.

Mitigation and operations rules were put in place before Normand Oceanic arrived in Moss and Aker Solutions started spooling of 22.3 kilometes of steel tube umbilicals.

The spooling operation, which already started, is planned to take 10 days.

Aker Solutions will in total deliver 71 kilometres of umbilicals to CNOOC for the LingShui project by end of 2020. The company is also responsible for LingShui subsea production system.

The next load out for four umbilicals on reels is planned for the first week of April.

“It was great to attend the load out at Moss and see the commitment to deliver this project to our client on time,” said Anette Knoph Lerø, Head of Products Norway at Aker Solutions. “To manage this in these challenging times is a great achievement and a result of good cooperation and team effort over a long period.”