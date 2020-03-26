Nido Robotics Develops Sibiu Underwater Drones

Nido Robotics has developed underwater drones, the Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano, to bring precision, flexibility and convenience to sectors ranging from aquaculture to search & rescue.

Nido Robotics’ CEO and co-founder Roy Torgersen came up with the idea to develop the portable mini remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) following a dive in 2012 in Papua New Guinea to locate the wreckage of a downed USS Dakota plane.

The thought occurred to him that deep-sea missions of that nature, often conducted in extreme conditions, would be made substantially easier and safer with the use of suitably adaptable, affordable and portable mini ROVs.

Torgersen, along with its business partner Enrique González, co-found Nido Robotics in Murcia, Spain, in 2016.

They assembled a team of technicians and scientific advisors to develop and manufacture small but robust remotely-operated underwater drones which would provide users with access to the most advanced and environmentally-sound undersea robotics technologies.

The Nido Robotics team’s collective effort has accordingly resulted in the production of two mini-ROVs. The 16kg Sibiu Pro is capable of operating in depths of 300 meters, can travel at a maximum speed of 3 knots and features an integrated 1080p camera, calibrated specifically for underwater usage and accompanied with four regulation-controlled 1,500 lumens lights.

The Sibiu Pro is complemented with a smaller version, the 5kg Sibiu Nano, designed for deployment in tight undersea environments inaccessible by larger ROVs.

With a depth rating of 100 meters, the Sibiu Nano is also equipped with an integrated 1080p camera and offers full mission autonomy as its powerful interchangeable batteries will hold their charge for up to two hours at a time.

In an aquaculture context, the underwater drones can, for example, be put to work to monitor fish stocks, clean and conduct routine lateral inspections of nets and cages, and oversee mort lift processes. The drones’ capacity to assist divers in safely preparing and carrying out detailed, environmentally-conscious subsea inspection and maintenance operations is also of significant value in ports and marinas as well as the energy provision sector, with offshore oil & gas, wind, solar, nuclear and hydro platforms and installations which all feature submerged infrastructure.

“We’re proud to be playing such a pivotal role in defining the sustainable future of subsea robotics and democratising this hugely beneficial technology,” said CEO Roy Torgersen. “We have hit the ground running with successful commissions from many international clients, and are presently developing our multi-parameter EnviroSense system for integration with the drones, enabling operators to assess the marine ecosystem in real time, noting variations in oxygen levels or water acidity at a variety of depths. The whole team is highly motivated to spread the word about our products and our ongoing developments.”