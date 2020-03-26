Norwegian Offshore Rental to Open Aberdeen Office

Norwegian Offshore Rental (NOR), an offshore and subsea equipment rental company, will open a new office location in Aberdeen, Scotland on Monday.

This new location has one staff member, Sean Demanuele. Demanuele is the UK office manager and will oversee orders, activities, and operations at this location, the company said.

NOR managing director, Olafur Gislason said, “We have always prioritized quality service, and we are pleased to be able to serve the industry from both sides of the North Sea.”

Demanuele comes to NOR highly qualified with a background as an engineer in the offshore industry and sales experience. He lives in the Aberdeen area, which allows him to be available, responsive, and flexible to the needs and demands in the area.