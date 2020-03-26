Searcher in Agreement with Timor-Leste Petroleum Authority

Searcher Seismic has reached a marketing and sales agreement with Autoridade Nacional Do Petroleo E Minerals (ANPM), the Timor-Leste’s Petroleum Authority.

The agreement is for the Searcher’s offshore Timor-Leste data and study package.

Searcher, in collaboration with Discover Geoscience, is offering the industry access to a comprehensive open-file seismic package which will expedite clients’ ability to access a collection of seismic and well data to assist in the evaluation of the country’s second petroleum licensing round.

To further complement and leverage on the value of the subsurface database, a technical prospectivity study is available for the entire offshore bidding area, including regional geology, prospectivity ranking and potential play identification, the company noted.

The offshore Timor-Leste data package includes 87,000 kms of 2D and 17,000 km2 of 3D open-file seismic.

The offshore prospectivity study utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to evaluate all play levels of the region from the Permian to Cretaceous, with an extensive review of the under-explored Triassic potential play types.

The data package has been interpreted and evaluated by respected geoscientists in a completely independent third-party evaluation, enabling clients to quickly evaluate the blocks available in Timor-Leste’s second Licensing Round.

