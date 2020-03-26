Seatronics to Market OceanTools Subsea Dye Detection Tech

zoom Photo: Seatronics

Seatronics has teamed up with subsea engineering firm OceanTools to promote the newly-launched D7 DyeTector subsea dye & leak detection system.

The ROV-mounted OceanTools D7 DyeTector has a 6000m/20,000’ depth rating that uses high intensity LEDs to cause a dye to fluoresce. The emitted light from the dye is then detected by photomultipliers that convert it to a value transmitted to the surface and displayed on a PC or laptop.

According to Seatronics, the DyeTector may be used to detect leaks from subsea infrastructures such as manifolds, wellheads or pipelines, with performance superior to that of any other optical leak detection system.

Another use of the product is during offshore drilling operations. Dye may be added to the cement that is used to secure casing to the seafloor. The DyeTector will detect cement returns the moment they return to the seafloor thus saving oil companies a fortune in rig time, cement and, in particular, prevent large amounts of cement pooling on the seabed, OceanTools explains .

Kevin Parker, managing director, OceanTools, said: “The DyeTector offers oil companies significant operational and cost efficiencies due to superior range and detection performance, whilst simultaneously protecting our precious subsea environment. It’s the world’s most advanced optical dye & leak detection product and having a world-class company like Seatronics offering it globally is a great vote of confidence.”

Phil Middleton, Group managing director, Seatronics, stated: “Innovation is one of Seatronics core values by exploring, evaluating and promoting new technologies we aim to grow our portfolio of trusted solutions to our clients. The Oceantools D7 DyeTector ticks all the boxes in this respect and we look forward to working with Kevin and the Oceantools team in the promotion of a market leading product.”