SengS Reports £750K in Contracts

Engineering solutions firm SengS said it has recently secured new contracts worth a combined £750,000.

SengS has designed, manufactured and delivered various projects, including a containerised test unit for an Aberdeen-based oilfield equipment firm, allowing the execution of work scopes within the customer’s own facility.

Further afield, SengS has kicked-off its first project in Spain with the design of a bespoke test facility for a valve manufacturing company that will be housed at its plant near Bilbao.

The business, which was acquired by private-equity-backed manufacturer Pryme Group in November 2016, is also in discussions with several customers to provide engineering support for their installed base assets, as well as development of their proprietary tooling.

These latest contract wins have coincided with a further investment in a new environmental chamber at the SengS facility, capable of testing equipment at up to 20,000 psi pressure and between minus 50 and 250 degrees Celsius.

David Benison, managing director at SengS, said: “After taking on the role in 2019, my immediate focus was to stabilise the business and put us in a better place to embark on the growth plan that will move the business forward. As part of this, we have strengthened our engineering capability and are well positioned to manage the turnkey projects that will utilise the breadth of the Pryme Group companies.”

