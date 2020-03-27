Cathie Adds Senior Project Geophysicist

Cathie, an offshore geoscience and geotechnical engineering consultancy, has appointed Roger Birchall as senior project geophysicist.

Birchall joins Cathie’s London team as senior project geophysicist.

Prior to starting the role, Birchall worked as an associate for Cathie providing project management and coordination for client representation.

He also boasts 25 years’ experience across the global oil and gas, renewables and subsea cable sectors, being involved in multiple site, wind farm and route surveys for the purposes of UXO, engineering and geohazards.

Robin Comrie, managing director said, “Throughout 2019 Roger worked closely with Cathie as an associate on a number of key projects. Having his broad knowledge and expertise in-house will be an asset to the business and will allow us to grow the geophysical capabilities we offer our clients as part of our mission to deliver ‘Expertise, seabed and below’.”

Roger Birchall said, “As an associate, I really enjoyed working for Cathie and the role was varied and interesting. By joining this fantastic team on a permanent basis, I can grow my experience while enjoying a great work culture and continue to support and advise clients on a full range of geophysical aspects in their projects, from data acquisition and processing to interpretation and modelling.”

