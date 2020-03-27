Forum Supplies ROV for Indonesia’s Copper and Gold Mine

Forum Energy Technologies has secured an order from PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara to provide an observation-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to support operations at Indonesia’s copper and gold mine.

The vehicle will be deployed at Batu Hijau on the island of Sumbawa, Indonesia, for subsea mining operations.

The Sub-Atlantic brand Super Mohawk II ROV system will be equipped with two five-function manipulator arms. The new asset will replace the company’s current Super Mohawk ROV.

This is the second time Forum has delivered one of its observation-class ROVs for work relating to the mine, having supplied the quarry’s previous owners, PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, with a Super Mohawk previously.

The Super Mohawk II ROV will be used to perform regular deep sea tailing placement monitoring programs to ensure that the marine environment is highly preserved. The use of hi-tech and implementation of mining best practices demonstrate our commitments in environmental stewardship,” said Kartika Octaviana, head of Corporate Communications Amman Mineral.

The ROV system will be manufactured at Forum’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside in Yorkshire and delivered in the first quarter of next year.

Kevin Taylor, Forum’s vice president – Subsea Vehicles said, “Forum has a strong reputation around the world for manufacturing high-quality, robust ROVs and associated auxiliary products for the oil and gas, renewables, navies, aquaculture and academic industries. This contract demonstrates the value our vehicles can offer to the mining community as well.

“This is the second ROV we have delivered to Batu Hijau and I am looking forward to seeing our system delivering the required operational resilience and performance standards expected in such a safety-critical sector.”

