GCE Ocean Technology Supports Eelume

Eelume has received NOK 175.000 in pre-project funding this year from GCE Ocean Technology.

Eelume was established in 2015 as a spin-off from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU).

After a decade of research on snake robots in collaboration with the research organization SINTEF, the company decided to pursue industrial subsea applications.

Eelume is a technology for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), developed in partnership with Kongsberg Maritime and Equinor.

The vehicles are basically self-propelled robotic arms whose slender and flexible body can transit over long distances and carry out IMR in confined spaces not accessible by conventional underwater vehicles.

The technology has been engineered to live permanently under water, where they can be mobilized 24/7 regardless of weather conditions. A continuous IMR capability near the subsea installations without the need for surface vessels means greener, safer and less costly subsea operations.

Apply for GCE Funding

GCE Ocean Technology provides financial and professional support and advice for free, to establish externally funded RDI projects for its partners and members.

So far, GCE has succeeded in helping cluster companies in securing more than NOK 1.35 billion in externally funded projects owned and run by cluster companies.

Another company that received pre-project funding last year was uSEA Technologies followed by NOK 6.5 million in funding from the Research Council of Norway to develop its active towed docking station for AUVs.

GCE said it has more pre-project funding to award, and that it is in talks with Innovation Norway and Vestland Fylkeskommune to boost its pre-project funding budget.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Ocean Installer Wins China Job

Ocean Installer has secured a subsea power cable installation contract for the CNOOC Liuhua 16-2 oil field ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity Scores ExxonMobil Guyana Survey Work

Ocean Infinity has secured a contract from ExxonMobil for geophysical and geotechnical data acquisition within the ...

read more →

Ocean Installer Taps Ashtead for Another Subsea Project

Aberdeen-based subsea equipment solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has secured a new contract with Ocean ...

read more →

NOAA, OceanX Team Up on Ocean Exploration and Mapping

NOAA and the exploration initiative OceanX have forged a formal agreement to advance ocean exploration and ...

read more →

MacArtney Supports INFN Project in Mediterranean Sea

MacArtney said it will soon supply and test several underwater connectors for INFN – the National Institute ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity, NOAA Partner on Deep-Water Exploration Tech

Ocean Infinity has signed a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the National Oceanic and ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

COVE CEO to Retire

Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE) chief executive officer Jim Hanlon has announced his plan to retire in ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity Conducts Seismic Surveys for Total in Angola

Ocean Infinity has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Angola to conduct 2D ultra high-resolution seismic ...

read more →

GCE Partners with German Subsea Monitoring Network

GCE Ocean Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Subsea Monitoring Network that allows ...

read more →

Saab Seaeye Demonstrates Subsea Docking at Equinor Station

Saab Seaeye has successfully docked an autonomous vehicle to an Equinor subsea docking station to recharge its ...

read more →

Sweden Backs Minesto’s Subsea Kite Project

The Swedish Energy Agency has awarded Minesto a SEK 12.5 million grant to the development of the company’s marine ...

read more →

Katapult Ocean Seeks Start-Ups for Its Accelerator Programme

The Katapult Ocean Accelerator Programme is looking for start-ups that provide solutions to the ocean challenges. ...

read more →

Ocean Infinity Supports Guardian Geomatics on Shell Project

Ocean Infinity will be supporting its partner Guardian Geomatics, an Australian marine survey company, on an ...

read more →

Allianse Innovasjon Joins GCE

Norwegian technology startup Allianse Innovasjon has become member of the GCE Ocean Technology Cluster. Allianse ...

read more →

Katapult Ocean and GCE Ocean Technology Team Up

Katapult Ocean and GCE Ocean Technology have partnered to support start-ups. GCE Ocean Technology, formerly GCE ...

read more →