Magseis Fairfield Wins Mexico OBN Survey

Magseis Fairfield has secured a deepwater ocean bottom node (OBN) project with an undisclosed client in the Mexican sector of the Gulf of Mexico.

This is the first deepwater OBN survey in Mexico following the 2013 Energy Reform, with work scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020.

The survey will be carried out in water depths of 2,000 to 2,600 metres, and should take approximately 60 days.

The award adds further to the backlog for Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR crew, led by the REM Saltire node handling vessel.

The new award increases the crew’s backlog into the fourth quarter 2020, following the two deep water OBN projects announced in December 2019.

“The work is for a repeat customer who completed a survey in the US Gulf of Mexico earlier in 2020, and we very much look forward to working for them in Mexico later his year,” said Carel Hooijkaas, Magseis Fairfield CEO.

 

