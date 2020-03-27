Trelleborg Inks Flexible Pipes Deal in Malaysia

Trelleborg has signed a distributor agreement with RIA Solutions for Elastopipe flexible piping system in Malaysia.

According to Trelleborg, this partnership should enable development of business in South East Asia, providing customers with local knowledge of regulations and ensuring support within the region.

Dato’ Senu Mohd Noor, managing director of RIA Solutions, said: “We believe this collaboration will be a game changer for piping solutions in Malaysia. Technology in the industry is always evolving, which is why it is so important to focus on strong business alliances. We have the ability to collaborate, innovate, and stay agile. We believe that a successful collaboration strategy plays an influential role in how we operate.”

Ben Erik Jansen, business development director for Trelleborg’s offshore operation in Norway, said: “The distribution agreement is exclusively for Elastopipe and we have high expectations for future growth in the region. The availability of the product in the country represents a stepped change in terms of safety and protection, as operators now have the option of shifting to a more effective solution than steel piping.

“The agreement with RIA supports our current strong position in the offshore brownfield market, as well as the growth ambitions we have in South East Asia.”

Elastopipe is a patented flexible piping system developed for transporting a variety of fluids and is known for its corrosion-free, explosion, impact and jet fire resistant properties.

This next-generation piping system uses synthetic rubber instead of traditional materials and incorporates the only piping material approved for offshore deluge systems that has survived sequential explosion, impact and jet fire testing.