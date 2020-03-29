Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (March 23 – March 29).

Aker Solutions to Provide Umbilicals for Chevron’s GoM Fields

Kongsberg Boosts EM 2040 MKII Multibeam Echosounder

SSEN Kicks Off Jura Mainland Subsea Cable Replacement

Copenhagen Subsea Rolls Out the Gorilla ROV

Aker Solutions Preps LingShui Umbilicals Package

