Pipeshield Marks Good Start of 2020

Tekmar’s subsea asset protection specialist Pipeshield has secured 20 new projects in the first quarter 2020 from customers in the UK, Europe, US, Middle East and Asia.

Amongst a multi-million-dollar total value awards is a contract to supply over 90 4Te Precise Rock Placement Units (PRP’s) to the Marine Civils Market in the UK.

Pipeshield has highlighted this as an important award for the company, identifying global marine civils as a significant growth area.

Almost half of the new awards come from customers in Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Orders have been placed with Pipeshield to design, manufacture and deliver over 200 various size mattresses and over 70 concrete sleepers for major subsea oil and gas projects in the region.

Production will take place at Pipeshield’s supply bases in Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Baku.

In addition, Pipeshield has picked up contracts in the UK and European offshore oil and gas market to design, manufacture and supply over 250 concrete and uniflex mattresses, 400 bolster bags, PRP’s, grout, speed loaders and dual release frames for mattress deployment.

The company will also supply protection mattresses and lifting frames to the UK, French and US offshore wind markets.