Seismic Survey Finalized on BP’s Block D230 in Azerbaijan

BP has completed the 3D seismic acquisition programme on Block D230 in Azerbaijan.

The seismic acquisition started in December 2019, and was completed mid March 2020.

BP and SOCAR are cooperating on exploration and development of Block D230 in the North Absheron basin in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

Based on great cooperation with SOCAR and the seismic contractor Caspian Geophysical the project was completed successfully and on schedule,”  BP said.

According to the company, the next step is to process the acquired data.

Based on the results of the seismic survey BP and SOCAR will begin planning for the first exploration well in 2020.

Block D230 lies some 135 kilometers north-east of Baku in the Caspian Sea. It covers an area of some 3,200 square kilometers and has not previously been explored.

It has water depths of 400-600 meters and anticipated reservoir depths of about 3,500 meters.

