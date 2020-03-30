Tendeka Inks Thailand Deal with Mubadala

Completions service company Tendeka has signed a three-year contract with Mubadala Petroleum to supply sand-face completion equipment in Thailand.

The deal will see Tendeka supply its FloElite sand screens and FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) to Mubadala Petroleum’s Jasmine, Manora and Nong Yao fields in the Gulf of Thailand.

The contract also has the option of two one-year extensions.

Keith Parrott, Tendeka’s South East Asia area manager, said: “This contract ensures our presence in Thailand for the next three to five years and serves as a basis to grow further across the region and emphasises our commitment in providing technology to increase oil recovery rates for life of field.

“There is a significant challenge with early water breakthrough on oil producers. Our technology has the ability to choke back unwanted water from being produced to surface and is recognised for delivering marked production enhancement around the world.”

Tendeka has installed more than 7,000 passive ICDs and more than 42,000 AICDs around the world.