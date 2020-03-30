Tendeka Inks Thailand Deal with Mubadala

Completions service company Tendeka has signed a three-year contract with Mubadala Petroleum to supply sand-face completion equipment in Thailand.

The deal will see Tendeka supply its FloElite sand screens and FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) to Mubadala Petroleum’s Jasmine, Manora and Nong Yao fields in the Gulf of Thailand.

The contract also has the option of two one-year extensions.

Keith Parrott, Tendeka’s South East Asia area manager, said: “This contract ensures our presence in Thailand for the next three to five years and serves as a basis to grow further across the region and emphasises our commitment in providing technology to increase oil recovery rates for life of field.

“There is a significant challenge with early water breakthrough on oil producers. Our technology has the ability to choke back unwanted water from being produced to surface and is recognised for delivering marked production enhancement around the world.”

Tendeka has installed more than 7,000 passive ICDs and more than 42,000 AICDs around the world.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Tendeka in New Contract in Malaysia

Tendeka has secured a four-year contract to supply its zonal isolation technologies across unnamed operator’s ...

read more →

AGS Inks North Sea OBN Survey Deal

Norwegian ocean bottom node seismic company Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has signed a letter of intent with an ...

read more →

N-Sea Inks Royal Netherlands Navy Deal

Subsea services specialist N-Sea said it has been awarded a contract by the Royal Netherlands Navy. N-Sea will be ...

read more →

Tendeka Rolls Out Sand Control Solution for Failure in Wells

Tendeka has launched a new single trip sand control solution to address the issue of failure in wells . According ...

read more →

NKT Inks TenneT High-Voltage Cable Systems Service Deal

NKT has been awarded a three-year service agreement contract by the German-Dutch power grid operator TenneT ...

read more →

Magseis Fairfield Inks Node Crew Lease Deal

Magseis Fairfield has signed a 2-3 months contract for the lease of a MASS I node crew to a client in the Asia ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

EllaLink Inks Mauritania Connectivity Deal

The Government of Mauritania and EllaLink have signed an agreement to strengthen connectivity to Mauritania via the ...

read more →

Tendeka and Baker Hughes Sand Screen Services for Equinor

Equinor has signed three-year contracts with Tendeka and Baker Hughes Norge for providing sand screen services at a ...

read more →

Mermaid Strikes New Financing Deal for DSV Duo

Subsea services provider Mermaid said it has entered into a facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of ...

read more →

Axxis Geo Solutions Inks OBN Deal

Axxis Geo Solutions (AGS) has signed a global master service agreement covering marine services including ocean ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Subsea World News has put together a recap of the most interesting articles from the previous week (June 03 – June ...

read more →

Trendsetter Inks New BP Subsea Deal

Trendsetter Engineering has been reached a global master frame agreement with BP to deliver subsea drilling, ...

read more →

Tendeka Sees Growth in North Sea

Tendeka has made a substantial capital investment, led by UKCS growth, in manufacturing facilities, expanding their ...

read more →

SubCom Inks H2 Cable Deal to Link Australia to Hong Kong

Subsea cable company SubCom will install the first direct link from Australia to Hong Kong. SubCom was commissioned ...

read more →

EMGS Inks Well Calibration Study Deal with Equinor

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has signed an agreement for its second full-scale CSEM well calibration study ...

read more →