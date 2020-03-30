Viewport3 Launches Remote 3D Scanning Service

Aberdeen-based Viewport3 is set to roll out a new remote data capture service for the energy sector, giving it the capability to collect and process 3D data from offshore via remote working arrangements.

The technique involves providing divers and ROV personnel with instructions for the task along with remote support, allowing them to collect the data and submit to Viewport3 for processing and analysis.

Over the course of the development phase, Viewport3 has  refined the service in order to ensure customers are capable of retrieving the correct data.

Co-director of Viewport3, Richard Drennan, explained: “Each project we embark on is the result of a 2-way conversation with our customers – they need answers to a specific question, which we can provide by scanning the relevant object, and processing the data into a 3D model and typically also a detailed but simple dimensional report. This remote service is no different. While it isn’t appropriate in every single set of circumstances, or for all accuracy requirements, there are many instances where we determine that the best camera for an urgent 3D scanning task, is the one you have available to you at the time.

“Remote capture adds value across the board. We are in the unique position of being able to use cameras that are currently fitted to the ROV, or which divers have otherwise readily available, meaning we can get to work very quickly. The volume and quality of the information we can retrieve remotely can save our customers multiple offshore campaign days and streamline future inspection tasks.”

Co-director, Chris Harvey added: “Oilfield and marine operators are in possession of a valuable untapped resource in their back-catalogue of legacy digital video and stills. Once we have digitally processed these, our customers can review the information in 3D, and make business critical decisions about asset integrity, without the need for an offshore campaign. This is advantageous at the best of times, but particularly so during this period of uncertainly and restriction of movement.

“There have been instances where we’ve answered every one of the client’s questions, based on video taken years ago. We work hard to ensure that complex data-sets and analysis results are simple to understand and aid inclusive project discussions at all levels. All of our project outputs are customer-defined and issued in a manner that answers the questions clearly and promotes increased understanding of technical challenges.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

Fugro, NOAA Partner on New Approach to EEZ Mapping

Fugro has partnered with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Ocean Exploration and ...

read more →

STR Launches Singapore Office

Subsea Technology & Rentals (STR) has officially opened its Singapore office in which the occasion was marked ...

read more →

Viewport3 Enters Decom Market with Double Contract Win

Viewport3 has entered the decommissioning market after securing two pre-removal scanning contracts with a combined ...

read more →

NKT Inks TenneT High-Voltage Cable Systems Service Deal

NKT has been awarded a three-year service agreement contract by the German-Dutch power grid operator TenneT ...

read more →

Blue Robotics Rolls Out New Sonar

Torrance-based Blue Robotics has launched its newest product, the Ping360 Scanning Sonar, which offers small ROVs ...

read more →

Viewport3 Supports Lost 52 Project

Aberdeen-based subsea 3D scanning specialists Viewport3 has been collaborating with explorer Tim Taylor to process ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Kraken Provides Tech for ThayerMahan and NOAA Joint Ops

Kraken Robotics has provided sonar and laser scanning technologies for ThayerMahan and the National Oceanographic ...

read more →

Fugro Assists Bluewater in FPSO Positioning Project

Fugro has provided remote positioning services onboard a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel ...

read more →

Unique Group Launches New Services from Houston Base

Unique Group has launched survey equipment calibration services from its Houston base. The fully equipped lab will ...

read more →

Viewport3 Wraps Up N-Sea Contract

Viewport3, a subsea 3D scanning specialist, has completed a contract with N-Sea to perform underwater 3D scanning ...

read more →

WATCH: First Diver-Less Remote Hyperbaric Tie-In Operation

DeepOcean has successfully completed the 36-inch oil export pipeline spool tie-in project on the Johan Sverdrup ...

read more →

Viewport3 Moves to New Office

Viewport3, a subsea 3D scanning specialist, has moved to new premises in Dyce, following on from a year of growth. ...

read more →

Searcher Launches Cloud-Based Seismic Service

Searcher has launched Saismic, a transformative cloud-based service that provides global seismic data on-demand ...

read more →

Nortek Introduces New USV for Chinese Market

Nortek has released a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed for the Chinese market to offer an open and ...

read more →

Pacific Drilling Picks Oceaneering Digital Services Package

Oceaneering and Pacific Drilling have entered into a five-year ‘Digital Services Package’ agreement. ...

read more →