Cortez Subsea Sets Up New Team in Cairo

Cortez Subsea has strengthened its pipeline engineering capabilities with the formation of a new team in Cairo.

Six staff members have joined the company to deliver work globally.

Among the new recruits is Mohamad Fathy who heads up the team. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help deliver opportunities for the company. Cortez is in a strong position, having invested in its team and resources steadily this year so far,” said Fathy.

In support of project wins in 2019 Cortez Subsea currently employs 50 people in the UK, Malaysia and in Cairo.

Managing director of Cortez Subsea in the UK, Alasdair Cowie, said: “We have enjoyed steady growth since 2019 when we were awarded a contract to lay the first ever mechanically connected pipeline offshore Malaysia.

“We also continue to build on our track record in delivering inspection campaigns worldwide.

“The team in Cairo means we can continue to strengthen our presence and adds additional skills and experience to our team.”

