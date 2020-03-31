Fiber Optics for Offshore Wind and Gas Storage Safety

Researchers at Berkeley Lab have have been awarded new grants to develop fiber optic cables for monitoring offshore wind operations and underground natural gas storage.

The new research builds on Berkeley Lab’s previous studies in fiber optic cables and their for use in carbon sequestration, groundwater mapping, earthquake detection, and monitoring of Arctic permafrost thaw.

The California Energy Commission has awarded Berkeley Lab $2 million for the offshore wind project and $1.5 million for the natural gas project.

Both projects are in collaboration with UC Berkeley, and for the natural gas project, Berkeley Lab will also collaborate with PG&E, Schlumberger, and C-FER Technologies, to carry out the tests.

A fiber cable has a glass core that allows you to send an optical signal down at the speed of light; when there is any vibration, strains, or stresses or changes in temperature of the material that is being monitored, that information will be carried in the light signal that is scattered back,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Yuxin Wu, who is leading both projects.

Fiber Optics for offshore wind and marine mammal activity

According to Berkeley Lab, fiber optic cables can benefit floating offshore wind farms, which face several obstacles, including how to do maintenance and operations on remote installations in the ocean economically and how to monitor if hazards such as earthquakes or extreme weather conditions disrupt operations.

Berkeley Lab scientist Yuxin Wu (Credit: Berkeley Lab)

One of the most expensive components of a wind turbine is the gearbox; they also tend to be the part that’s most vulnerable to failure,” said Wu, who is also head of Berkeley Lab’s Geophysics Department. “Often before they fail they produce abnormal vibrations or excessive heat due to increased or irregular friction. We intend to use fiber optic cables to monitor the vibrational, strain, and temperature signal of the gearbox, in order to pinpoint where problems are happening.”

“Wrapping fiber optic cables around the entire gearbox can provide a 3D map of changes with resolution at the millimeter scale. It could help identify problems with the gearbox at an early stage, which would trigger emergency management, before a catastrophic failure causing loss of the whole turbine,” Wu said.

The project also intends to explore how the fiber optic cables can be used to detect marine mammal activity. The sensitivity of the fiber signal could allow for differentiation between, say, crashing waves and a pod of whales swimming by.

Wu added that he is looking to learn more about whales and other marine mammals from marine biologists and also seeking a partner to collaborate with to test the sensors in the ocean.

Monitoring gas storage reservoirs

Wu and his research partners also hope to use fiber optic cables to monitor the boreholes of underground natural gas storage reservoirs.

Borehole integrity is currently monitored mostly using tools that are intrusive, expensive, and incapable of providing frequent, real-time data. “It is difficult to predict borehole degradation trajectory with the sparse data generated by traditional methods. Having higher frequency datasets covering the entire borehole is key to provide an early warning of potential borehole failures,” Wu said.

In the new CEC-funded project, Berkeley Lab will work with UC Berkeley, PG&E, Schlumberger, and C-FER to test a novel suite of technologies for autonomous real-time monitoring using two methods, one based on distributed strain, vibration, and temperature sensing in fiber optic cables and the other using electromagnetic wave reflectometry.

For both the offshore wind and natural gas projects, the scientific challenge, Wu said, is optimizing the technology design and sensitivity and developing real-time edge computing technologies. “In addition to using commercial systems, our team is developing new fiber interrogators that will allow us to not only get to the original raw data but also play with the physics to better design a system that can give us the most sensitive signal we want,” he said. “In addition, we will be developing machine learning-based edge computing methods to turn raw data into actionable intelligence quickly. This is key for real-time monitoring.”

Source: Berkley Lab

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

PSA Issues Safety Rules for NCS CO₂ Transport and Injection

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has now issued regulations covering safety and the working environment ...

read more →

TGS Completes Carbon Capture Storage Atlas in Canada

TGS has completed a Geological Carbon Storage Atlas for British Columbia, Canada for a major oil and gas company. ...

read more →

Southern Cross Achieves 800G with Ciena’s WaveLogic 5

Southern Cross has connected the first single-wavelength 800G across a live production network using Ciena’s ...

read more →

Hellenic Cables Wins Mayflower Wind Inter-Array Job

Hellenic Cables has secured an agreement with Semco Maritime for the supply of inter-array cables for the Mayflower ...

read more →

EDS Completes Consultancy Work for Taiwanese OWF

EDS HV Group (EDS), part of the James Fisher and Sons, has completed electrical safety commissioning and ...

read more →

NEC Qualifies 20 Fiber Pair Subsea Telecom Cables

NEC Corporation and its subsidiary OCC Corporation have completed full qualification of subsea repeaters and ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

WIND to Set Up New Cable Accessories Warehouse

Dutch provider of full-service solutions for transport, handling and storage of subsea cables and flexibles, WIND, ...

read more →

Oceanteam Extends Cable Storage Contract

Oceanteam Solutions has secured a subsea cable storage contract extension with one of its premier clients. The ...

read more →

TerraSond Wraps Up Mayflower Wind Survey

TerraSond, an Acteon company, has completed a high-resolution geophysical survey for Mayflower Wind, a joint ...

read more →

Omnisens Wins Ørsted Cable Monitoring Gig

Omnisens has been awarded a contract by Ørsted for the supply of fiber optic-based monitoring solutions. The 5+ ...

read more →

ALE – Giant JV Handles Farmosa 1 Foundations

ALE and Giant Taiwan have undertaken a joint venture to provide the onshore handling, transportation and storage of ...

read more →

Van Oord Completes East Anglia ONE Foundations

Van Oord has installed the last jacket foundation for offshore wind farm East Anglia ONE and delivered it to the ...

read more →

Oceanteam Secures Cable Storage Extension

Oceanteam Solutions said it has been awarded extension of subsea cable storage contract with one of Europe’s ...

read more →

Swan Hunter Wraps Up MOG Project Ops

Swan Hunter, along with its partner DOC, has completed load-in spooling operations for the Elia Modular Offshore ...

read more →

WIND Executes Subsea Cable Move for ZTT

Dutch provider of logistics services for subsea cables, WIND, has completed its latest full scope cable transport ...

read more →