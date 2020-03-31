MCS Subsea Construction Vessel on AAD Antarctic Supply Duty

zoom Photo: MCS

Dutch offshore contracting and vessel management firm Maritime Construction Services (MCS) has secured a contract from The Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) for supply services in the Antarctic region.

Tasmania-based AAD is part of the Australian Government’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment responsible for Australia’s presence and activities in the Australian Antarctic Territory and the Southern Ocean.

The Division leads Australia’s Antarctic Program with aim to develop technologies and polices that protect the Antarctic and Southern Ocean environments.

The MCS contract includes the resupply of several AAD stations in Antarctica.

MCS’ multi-purpose vessel Everest will be deployed for the resupply expeditions from December 2020 until March 2021.

The MPV Everest is an Ice-Class 1A DP3 construction vessel, equipped for work in Antarctica.

The systems onboard the Everest give it the smallest environmental footprint, and with its 250MT active heave compensated crane and three state-of-the-art ROVs and 18-men SAT system, the vessel is particularly suited for subsea construction and other specialized projects.

Anton Shishkarev, director of MCS, said: “We are more than proud to support the AAD with our flagship the MPV Everest, in their mission to answer the big scientific questions of our time; to understand Antarctica and the Southern Ocean as the engine room for global climate research climate change research.

“The MPV Everest has been built with one idea in mind: to enable safe and reliable operations in the polar regions. The MPV EVEREST has proven its exceptional performance at recent projects. Together with the AAD, we have been preparing for several weeks, and we are looking forward to a successful cooperation and exciting project.”