MCS Subsea Construction Vessel on AAD Antarctic Supply Duty

Photo: MCS

Dutch offshore contracting and vessel management firm Maritime Construction Services (MCS) has secured a contract from The Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) for supply services in the Antarctic region.

Tasmania-based AAD is part of the Australian Government’s Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment responsible for Australia’s presence and activities in the Australian Antarctic Territory and the Southern Ocean.

The Division leads Australia’s Antarctic Program with aim to develop technologies and polices that protect the Antarctic and Southern Ocean environments.

The MCS contract includes the resupply of several AAD stations in Antarctica.

MCS’ multi-purpose vessel Everest will be deployed for the resupply expeditions from December 2020 until March 2021.

The MPV Everest is an Ice-Class 1A DP3 construction vessel, equipped for work in Antarctica.

The systems onboard the Everest give it the smallest environmental footprint, and with its 250MT active heave compensated crane and three state-of-the-art ROVs and 18-men SAT system, the vessel is particularly suited for subsea construction and other specialized projects.

Anton Shishkarev, director of MCS, said: “We are more than proud to support the AAD with our flagship the MPV Everest, in their mission to answer the big scientific questions of our time; to understand Antarctica and the Southern Ocean as the engine room for global climate research climate change research.

“The MPV Everest has been built with one idea in mind: to enable safe and reliable operations in the polar regions. The MPV EVEREST has proven its exceptional performance at recent projects. Together with the AAD, we have been preparing for several weeks, and we are looking forward to a successful cooperation and exciting project.”

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

ECL Delivers for BAS

Elmeridge Cables Limited (ECL) has recently delivered two contracts for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). ECL was ...

read more →

Damen Inks Contract with Cotecmar for New Research Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a Damen Technical Cooperation (DTC) contract with Cotecmar. The contract will see ...

read more →

Damen and Bakker Sliedrecht to Build New Mining Vessel

Damen Shipyards Group and Bakker Sliedrecht have joined forces in the construction of a new complex offshore ...

read more →

Prysmian Wraps Up HVDC Test on COBRAcable

Prysmian Group has completed the HVDC test on the submarine interconnector COBRAcable that links The Netherlands ...

read more →

Nexans Moves Forward with Aurora Construction

Nexans has hosted the grand block ceremony that represented a key step in the construction of its new cable ...

read more →

Maersk Installer Arrives in Mexico on Pemex Duty

Maersk Supply Service has secured a one-and-a-half-year contract with Blue Marine Group to support Pemex from ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

RRS Sir David Attenborough Named in UK

RRS Sir David Attenborough, one of the world’s most advanced polar research vessels, has been officially ...

read more →

TAMRF Extends JOIDES Resolution Charter Deal

Siem Offshore’s subsidiary Overseas Drilling Ltd (ODL) and Texas A&M Research Foundation (TAMRF) have ...

read more →

Acergy Viking Stays on Siemens Gamesa Duty

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has extended the charter of Eidesvik’s vessel Acergy Viking by one additional ...

read more →

DCN Diving Charters Another Solstad Vessel

DCN Diving, the Dutch subsea service specialist based in Bergen op Zoom, said it has expanded it cooperation with ...

read more →

RRS Ernest Shackleton Gets New Owner

GC Rieber Shipping has completed the process of redelivery and sale of the icebreaking research vessel Ernest ...

read more →

Subsea 7's Seven Pegasus Completes Dry Dock; Heads to UK

Subsea 7’s newly added multi-purpose offshore construction and dive support vessel, Seven Pegasus, has ...

read more →

DMC Supplies Equipment for Antarctic Supply Research Vessel

Damen Marine Components (DMC) has completed the supply and installation of a number of critical systems for ...

read more →

MSS Adds Energy Advisory System to Its Vessels

Maersk Supply Service has signed a contract with Eniram, a Wärtsilä company, to install an Energy Advisory System ...

read more →

Maersk Supply Service's Subsea Vessel Begins DeepOcean Work

Maersk Supply Service’s subsea construction vessel Maersk Forza has started a two-year firm contract with ...

read more →