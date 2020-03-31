TGS and PGS Release Newfoundland and Labrador Seismic Data

TGS, in partnership with PGS, has released the final 3D seismic data results offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.

The data is released ahead of the C-NLOPB announcement of parcels and the forthcoming licensing round.

The fully merged and migrated Tablelands and North Tablelands 3D datasets cover approximately 12,500 square kilometers in the eastern part of Orphan Basin.

The final full integrity data delineates key Cretaceous and Jurassic source rock intervals, with potential producing reservoirs from Lower Cretaceous to Lower Tertiary.

Tablelands and North Tablelands, together with the Long Range survey to the south, reveal the play fairways of the Orphan Basin, demonstrating the numerous horsts, grabens, and multiple prospective traps.

A quantitative interpretation of the final North Tablelands results will be available in April for participants in the round.

TGS, in partnership with PGS, have been acquiring 2D and 3D GeoStreamer multi-client data in Newfoundland and Labrador since 2011. The partnership has an extensive seismic library offshore eastern Canada with comprehensive geological products.

Share this article

Follow Subsea World News

TGS Completes One and Starts Another Senegal Seismic Survey

TGS has completed one 3D seismic survey and started another in the offshore area of northern Senegal. TGS completed ...

read more →

Carnarvon Gets Preliminary 3D Seismic Data over Dorado

Carnarvon Petroleum has received the first preliminary data set from the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic survey. The ...

read more →

Searcher Delivers Offshore Peru Seismic Datasets

Australia-based Searcher Seismic has completed its offshore Peru OpenSeis 2D & 3D seismic dataset as part of ...

read more →

Kraken Finalizes Contract for OceanVision Project

Kraken Robotics has finalized the contract for the OceanVision project with the Ocean Supercluster and industry ...

read more →

DNV GL Gets Bay du Nord Task

DNV GL has been selected as Equinor’s certifying authority and classification society for Bay du Nord oil ...

read more →

Schlumberger and TGS in Egyptian Red Sea 3D Reimaging

Schlumberger and TGS announced a new 3D seismic reimaging project in the Egyptian Red Sea. The project will ...

read more →

Events>

<< Mar 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5

9th Annual Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection Forum

This year’s Advance Submarine Power Cable and Interconnection conference will focus on the cutting edge thinking that is emerging across…

read more >

The 24th Annual PNEC Conference & Exhibition

The 24th annual PNEC Conference and Exhibition  will bring together the industry thought leaders and technology providers that enable the management…

read more >

OWI APAC 2020

Over the two-day conference, 30 expert speakers will share exclusive insight to help drive well work efficiencies through innovative…

read more >

M&CCE Expo Marine & Coastal Civil Engineering 2020

This conferences, events, demos, and competitions provide a productive background buzz throughout M&CCE…

read more >

Xanadu Seismic Shoot Off Western Australia Complete

Norwest Energy has informed that seismic acquisition operations have been completed on the Xanadu 3D Transition ...

read more →

Fugro Sells Seep Survey Data Off Newfoundland

Fugro and partner Amplified Geochemical Imaging (AGI), have sold multiple licences for data from frontier regions ...

read more →

PGS to Shoot Seismic for OKEA near Draugen

OKEA and partners, Petoro and Neptune Energy Norge, have agreed to continue exploration licence PL958, east of the ...

read more →

TGS and PGS Begin New Seismic Shoot Off Canada

TGS and PGS have started the Jeanne d’Arc High Density 3D (HD3D) multi-client project offshore Newfoundland, ...

read more →

PGS and TGS in Canada 3D Shoot

PGS and TGS have announced the Torngat 3D MultiClient project in Offshore East Canada. Torngat 3D will cover ...

read more →

Searcher Launches Cloud-Based Seismic Service

Searcher has launched Saismic, a transformative cloud-based service that provides global seismic data on-demand ...

read more →

Preparations Start for Xanadu Seismic Survey Off Australia

Synterra Technologies has started preparations in Perth for the Xanadu seismic survey scheduled to start by the end ...

read more →

Kraken Secures Government Boost for OceanVision Project

Kraken Robotics has been awarded a financial contribution of $1 million from the Government of Newfoundland and ...

read more →

TGS and PGS Team Up for Seismic Shoot Off Canada

TGS and PGS are gearing up for the North Tablelands 3D and Southeast Grand Banks 2019 2D multi-client projects, ...

read more →