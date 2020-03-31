Trelleborg to Provide Cable Protection for Hornsea Two Wind Farm

NjordGuard, Photo: Trelleborg

Trelleborg has secured a contract by Ørsted to provide four integrated cable protection systems for Hornsea Two offshore wind farm.

Trelleborg’s NjordGuard cable protection system will be used to protect the inter array power cables from fatigue, over-bending and abrasion, at the entry point of the monopiles.

Andy Smith, product group manager for renewables at Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation, said: “Trelleborg’s NjordGuard provides lifetime protection of the cable at the critical monopile entry point and is easy to both install and remove without diver intervention. We are extremely pleased that Ørsted has selected Trelleborg to supply NjordGuard for Hornsea Two and welcome the opportunity to continue our successful relationship.”

Patrick Harnett, senior programme director for Hornsea Two, said: “In our continued bid to support and promote a strong national supply chain, we are pleased that Trelleborg’s product will be made locally in the North of England. Once complete, Hornsea Two will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and it is important to us at Ørsted that where possible, we are able to utilize UK industry for the manufacturing and fabrication of components for this global accolade.”

Design, testing and manufacture of the NjordGuard cable protection system will take place in Trelleborg’s manufacturing facility in the North of England.

Project engineering works will begin immediately, with installation activities scheduled for execution in 2021.

Daniel Bate, sales manager for renewables at Trelleborg applied technologies operation said: ‘‘We are very proud to be a part of this prestigious project, in addition to the recent contract award of Greater Changhua 1 & 2a. We look forward to supporting this and future projects as part of our six-year framework for the supply of our NjordGuard cable protection systems.’’

NjordGuard protects the cable both during installation and throughout life.

Hornsea Two comprises of 165 turbines will provide a combined total capacity of 1.4 GW. Located in the North Sea, 89 kilometers off the Yorkshire coast of the UK, Hornsea Two will provide green electricity to well over 1.3 million homes and is set for completion in 2022.

